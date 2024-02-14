World’s First Electric Cargo Scooter Spied Testing – 150 Kms Range

Qargos electric cargo scooter will improve operational efficiency and do away with the massive backpacks carried by delivery executives

While two-wheelers are already extensively used in B2B and B2C segments, they have limited load capacity. Moreover, existing two-wheelers used for deliveries aren’t protected from the elements. To overcome such challenges and solve other last-mile delivery issues, Qargos has come up with the world’s first electric cargo 2-wheeler.

Qargos electric cargo 2-wheeler scooter specs

Development of Qargos electric cargo scooter is in its final stages. Qargos is a Pune-based start-up and has been working on the cargo 2-wheeler for the last 6 years. The EV is equipped with a 6.1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, designed by French multinational software corporation Dassault Systèmes. The battery connects to a 3.4 kW motor that generates 6 kW of peak power.

Qargos electric cargo scooter has a range of 150 km. Top speed is limited to 80 km/h. The EV weighs 145 kg and comes with a 225-litre cargo compartment. It can carry around 120 kg of cargo. With a standard AC power socket, the charging time is currently around 5 hours 15 minutes. There are plans to develop DC charging capabilities that will reduce charging time to around 3 hours.

Qargos EV testing is currently underway and modifications are being carried out, as needed. One of the key areas the company is focusing on is to improve the aerodynamics of the EV. This is being done in collaboration with Dassault Systèmes. With reduced drag force, Qargos EV will be able to achieve a higher range.

Qargos cargo 2-wheeler benefits

With a conventional two-wheeler, an average of around 35 deliveries can be done. In comparison, the Qargos cargo 2-wheeler will allow deliveries of around 70 parcels. It will be possible with the larger 120 kg cargo space. Grocery carrying capacity can be increased 3X, as compared to around 36 kg currently possible with a standard 2-wheeler.

Delivery executives won’t be required to carry the heavy backpacks, something that will improve their overall efficiency. Finding the parcels will become a lot easier with the dedicated cargo compartment, as compared to finding parcels inside a bag. The cargo compartment is lockable, so no worries about parcels getting stolen. The cargo compartment will also keep the parcels protected from the elements.

Qargos cargo 2-wheeler launch, price

Qargos has stated that the testing and validation process will be completed soon. Homologation is expected by March or April. Bookings could be announced in the subsequent months. Qargos electric cargo 2-wheeler is expected to be launched at a starting price of Rs 2 lakh. Around 250 units will be produced by the end of this year. As demand picks-up, production will be increased to around 12,000 units in 2025. Qargos cargo 2-wheeler will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Pune.

Till date, funds worth USD 1 million have been invested in the project. The company will need more funds for production and marketing purposes. The prototypes have been developed in collaboration with leading Tier 1 suppliers. Ather has helped with developing the charging systems. Qargos is also developing a 2-seater version that will have a smaller cargo compartment.

