Wuling Starlight BEV Starts From CNY 110K (Rs. 12.7 Lakh) – The MG e-Sedan For India?

MG has commenced testing of Wuling Cloud EV and has showcased MG 4 and MG 5 in India – However, we think Wuling Starlight BEV a good match for us

JSW MG JV aims to consolidate the mainstream electric vehicle segment in India. Wuling Cloud EV has already commenced testing in India and might take Excelor EV name when launched. There’s another Wuling electric sedan that would make a wonderful proposition for Indian market. We’re talking about Starlight BEV that just went on sale in Japan for CNY 110K (Rs. 12.7 lakh).

Wuling Starlight BEV Starts From CNY 110K (Rs. 12.7 Lakh)

The PHEV version of Wuling Starlight went on sale in December 2023 and clocked 50,888 units since launch. BEV version of Wuling Starlight recently went on sale in China for a pre-sale price starting from CNY 109,800 for base variant and the top-spec variant costs CNY 119,800.

These prices translate into Rs. 12.7 lakh and Rs. 13.8 lakh respectively with today’s conversion rates. China has one of the world’s largest Lithium reserves. Industrial might, manufacturing efficiency and economies of scale ensure competitive pricing for EVs in China and OEMs can still carve out a decent profit.

Sticking with the car, Wuling Starlight BEV pre-sales have commenced and company will officially launch it at the Beijing Auto Show in the coming days. To strike visual differences with Starlight PHEV, Starlight BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) comes with a unique fascia and special 18-inch aero alloy wheels. However, side profile and rear section are almost indistinguishable.

Where dimensions are concerned, Wuling Starlight BEV measures 4,835 mm in length, 1,860 mm in width, and 1,515 mm in height and has a 2,800 mm long wheelbase. Sleek and aerodynamic profile and sloping roofline ensure an air drag coefficient of 0.228 Cd. L-shaped DRLs and a closed-off fascia establish that quintessential EV look.

On the inside, Wuling Starlight BEV gets an 8.8-inch instrument screen along with a 10.1-inch infotainment screen. Top-spec model gets a larger 15.1-inch infotainment screen. We like the clean dashboard and centre console design along with 2-spoke D-cut steering wheel. Other notable interior features include electrically adjustable driver’s seat, rear AC vents, auto-dimming IRVM, 540L boot space and a spacious cabin.

Should it launch in India?

Where powertrains are concerned, lower variant gets a 41.9 kWh battery with a 410 km CLTC range and the higher variant 54.3 kWh battery offers a 510 km CLTC range. Both variants get a sole 100 kW electric motor (134 bhp) that promises a top speed of 150 km/h.

The electric vehicle segment in India is growing at a rapid pace than what was previously predicted. Where electric sedans for mainstream market are concerned, we have Tata Tigor EV at the lower end and BMW i4 at around Rs. 72.5 lakh (ex-sh). In the middle, we have the recently launched BYD Seal which strikes a great balance starting from Rs. 41 lakh (ex-sh).

What if there was an electric sedan at around Rs. 30 lakh (ex-sh)? Tempting, isn’t it? What if it is a large 4.8m long sedan too with ample space and practicality? Double bubble, right? That is exactly what Wuling Starlight BEV could be if launched in India.