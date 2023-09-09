Xiaoma Small Electric Car Launch Price 30k Yuan (Rs 3.47 Lakh)

Cute-looking and environment-friendly micro EVs like FAW Bestune Xiaoma have potential to influence consumer preferences

With plans to increase market share in micro-EV segment, First Auto Works (FAW) has introduced the Xiaoma small electric hatchback under Bestune brand. Pre-sales will commence from this month onwards. FAW Bestune Xiaoma will primarily rival Wuling Hongguang MINI EV. The latter is currently the top selling micro car in China. Bestune Xiaoma is available in the price range of 30,000-50,000 yuan (approx. Rs 3.47 lakh to Rs 5.78 lakh).

FAW Bestune Xiaoma features

FAW had unveiled the Bestune Xiaoma earlier this year in April at Shanghai Auto Show. While both hardtop and convertible versions were showcased, only the hardtop variant is currently going on sale. It is not certain if the convertible version will be introduced at a later date. But given the choice, a significant percentage of people could prefer the convertible variant. That’s apparently because it looks super cute in comparison to the hardtop variant.

Xiaoma has a boxy profile, with a dual-tone colour scheme that seems straight out of an animation movie. It has large square headlamps with rounded edges for a more captivating profile. Xiaoma uses aerodynamic wheels that could be useful in increasing range. At rear, the tail lamps and bumper reflect the theme that we see at front.

Interiors are just as cute, featuring a flat dashboard and rotary control dials. There’s a touchscreen as well, which appears to be a 7-inch unit. The dashboard has an attractive dual-tone theme. Interiors have a smooth finish, as Xiaoma utilizes the same materials that are used to make mirrors.

Bestune Xiaoma specs, range

Bestune Xiaoma is underpinned by the FME platform. It includes both the EV and range extender dedicated chassis. Earlier, the ride-hailing EV named NAT was built on the same platform. The FME platform has two sub-platforms, A1 and A2. The A1 sub-platform caters to subcompacts and compacts that have a wheelbase of 2700-2850 mm. A2 is used for cars with wheelbase of 2700-3000 mm. The range is 800 km for EVs and more than 1,200 km for extenders. Both platforms support 800 V architecture.

Powering the micro-EV is a single 20 kW electric motor. It is placed on the rear shaft. The battery used is a lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) unit, supplied by Gotion and REPT. More details about the powertrain are yet to be revealed. In terms of safety, Bestune Xiaoma gets a driver side airbag. Dimensionally, 3-door Bestune Xiaoma is 3,000 mm long, 1,510 mm wide and 1,630 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 1,953 mm.

While micro EVs are yet to make their mark in India, these cars are quite popular in China and South East Asian countries. They also seem to be gaining popularity across European markets. A micro car offers multiple benefits such as affordability, easy parking, ample range and zero emissions.