XUV 3XO Variant Wise Features, Colours – Which One Offers Best Value

With multiple segment-first features including ADAS and panoramic sunroof, Mahindra XUV 3X0 can be a gamechanger in sub-4-meter SUV segment

Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO at a starting price of Rs 7.49 lakh. It is by far the best attempt to get more traction in the sub-compact SUV segment. In terms of equipment list, Mahindra has exceeded expectations with the XUV 3XO. How the market responds remains to be seen. Here’s a quick look at variant wise features of Mahindra XUV 3XO to understand which variant is offering the best value.

Mahindra XUV 3XO base variant MX1 – Features and pricing

There are five broad trims for XUV 3XO – MX1, MX2, MX3, AX5 and AX7. There are additional Pro versions of MX2 and MX3 and Luxury versions of AX5 and AX7. Even the base variant MX1 is equipped with a comprehensive range of features. Excluding the halogen projector headlamps, the base variant has an all-LED lighting setup. It has R16 steel wheels, electrically adjustable ORVMs, engine start/stop, all power windows and one touch driver power window.

There’s a front armrest with storage, rear AC vents, front USB-A and rear USB-C ports, 12V socket, front height adjustable seat belt and adjustable headrest for the second row. XUV 3XO does not get any infotainment system. Safety kit includes 6-airbags, electronic stability control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, reverse parking sensors, and seat belt reminders and 3-points seat belt for all passengers.

Mahindra XUV 3XO base variant MX1 is available at a starting price of 7.49 lakh. It is offered with the 1.2-litre TCMPFi petrol motor that makes 112 PS and 200 Nm.

Mahindra XUV 3XO mid variants MX2, MX3 – Features and pricing

XUV 3XO MX2 gets additional features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment system, 4 speakers, remote keyless entry, steering mounted audio controls and follow me home headlamp. This variant is available with the 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine. It churns out 116 PS and 300 Nm. Prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh.

To unlock features such as a single pane sunroof and wheel cover, users can choose the MX2 Pro variant. It also has more powertrain options – 1.2-litre TCMPFi (MT / AT) and 1.5-litre diesel MT. Prices are Rs 8.99 lakh, Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 10.39 lakh, respectively.

Next mid-variant is MX3, with additional features such as cruise control, wireless charger and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Prices start at Rs 9.49 lakh for the 1.2-litre TCMPFi MT and Rs 10.89 lakh for the 1.5-litre diesel manual.

Users can choose the MX3 Pro variant for additional features such as Bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs with front turn indicators, infinity tail lamp and stylized vector wheel. MX3 Pro prices are Rs 9.99 lakh for 1.2-litre TCMPFi MT and Rs 11.39 lakh for the 1.5-litre diesel manual.

Mahindra XUV 3XO top-spec AX5, AX7 – Multiple segment-first features

With the AX5 and AX7, the equipment list sees a major upgrade. The AX5 has dual 10.25-inch screens, AdrenoX connectivity suite with Alexa, online navigation, dual zone climate control, leather steering and gear knob and 6-speakers. Security kit gets additional features such as rear-view camera and tyre pressure monitoring system. AX5 prices start at Rs 10.69 lakh for 1.2 TCMPFi MT and Rs 12.09 lakh for the 1.5-litre turbo diesel.

For ADAS, customers will need to choose the AX5 Luxury variant. It also gets a 360-degree surround view system with blind view monitor, auto dimming IRVM , cooled glove box and electronic parking brake with auto hold. XUV 3XO AX5 Luxury variant is available with the 1.2-litre TGDi petrol engine. It generates 130 PS and 230 Nm. Prices start at Rs 11.99 lakh for MT and Rs 13.49 lakh for AT.

To unlock XUV 3XO’s full potential, users need to choose the top-spec AX7 variant. It gets additional features such as R17 diamond cut alloy wheels, 65W USB-C fast charging, Harman Kardon premium sound system, leatherette seats, cooled glove box with illumination and soft touch leatherette on dashboard and door trims. Safety kit is enhanced with LED front fog lamps and front parking assist system. The showstopper is the largest-in-segment Skyroof. AX7 prices start at Rs 12.49 lakh for the TGDi petrol MT and Rs 13.69 lakh for the 1.5-litre diesel MT.

Features on the XUV 3XO AX7 Luxury variant are the same as that of AX5 Luxury variant. Prices start at Rs 13.99 lakh for the TGDi petrol MT, Rs 15.49 lakh for the TGDi petrol AT and Rs 14.99 lakh for the 1.5 litre diesel MT.

Mahindra XUV 3XO – Which variant offers the best value?

Folks looking for the complete kit including segment-first features such as ADAS and skyroof will apparently choose the top-spec AX7 variant. But in case of customers with limited budget, the MX3 seems like the most value for money variant. It has several premium features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a single pane sunroof. MX3 is affordably priced, with the petrol variant starting at under Rs 9.50 lakh.