Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched Starting Rs. 7.49 Lakh – Rivals Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet

The new Mahindra XUV 3XO launched, rivals the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger

When India’s de-facto SUV manufacturer, Mahindra Auto, launches a new car, it always aims to excel and tackle rivals with ferocity. That’s exactly what the XUV300 facelift aimed to do. For 2024, XUV300 has shed its prior identity, took the name XUV 3XO and established an all-new identity in the competitive sub 4m SUV segment.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched

What was regarded as a tax-saving measure for mainstream car manufacturers, the B-segment has evolved to bring volumes exceeding expectations. Newest launch in this B-segment is from the house of Mahindra in the form of XUV 3XO. Pricing for the same starts from Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-sh) for the base MX1 trim and goes till Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-sh) for the top-spec AX7L trim. Bookings have begun and deliveries will commence soon.

Trim hierarchy is similar to what XUV700 offers. There are 6 trims to offer a diverse range of features and pricing to buyers – MX1, MX2 Pro, MX3, AX5, AX5L and AX7L. Mahindra is offering 8 colours with XUV 3XO to suit your fancy.

Flexing on its SUV credentials, XUV 3XO has 23.6 and 39.6 degrees approach and departure angles along with 350 mm water wading capacity. Looking at the changes, one might be inclined to call XUV 3XO an all-new vehicle rather than an XUV300 facelift. We can see why. The car was revealed on stage and it soon filled the room with swag and style. There is a major departure in design if we bring its predecessor into the picture.

The radical new face is inspired by Mahindra’s upcoming BE and XUV.e range of vehicles. Large LED DRLs engulfing conventional headlight setup, striking bumpers and grill, rear connecting tail lights, sharp detailing at rear quarter panel area, swanky 17-inch alloy wheels (first-in-segment) and the panoramic glass roof are notable changes.

Interior changes

XUV 3XO brings many changes on the inside. These are all new if we are talking about evolutionary upgrades from XUV300. However, we have seen them in XUV400 EL Pro (EV) some time ago. That’s not a bad thing in any sense of the world. Speaking of, the design changes on XUV 3XO will logically make their way to XUV400 as well. Will it be called XUV 4XO? Or XUV400 facelift? Only time will tell.

What we are stoked about with XUV 3XO over XUV300 on the inside are the larger 10.25-inch free-standing infotainment screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Adrenox connectivity, a 10.2-inch fully digital TFT instrument screen, Harman/Kardon audio, an upmarket steering wheel from XUV700, rear AC vents, rear USB ports, wireless charging, 360-degree camera with blind-view monitor and the most important Level-2 ADAS (first-in-segment).

This is the first time a B-segment vehicle in India has been blessed with Level-2 ADAS. There are as many as 10 features. These are Forward Collision Warning, Smart Pilot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, lane Departure Warning, Auto Emergency Braking including Cyclist and Pedestrian, Traffic Sign Recognition and High Beam Assist.

A few other notable attributes include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof that almost extends across the roof, dual-zone climate control with redesigned panel, all-LED lighting with projector elements for optimum throw, leatherette upholstery, front and rear armrest, cooled glovebox, auto-dimming IRVM, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers and more. Other safety attributes after Level-2 ADAS are 6 airbags as standard, all four disc brakes, seat belt reminders, 5-star crash safety, ABS, EBD, hill assist, TPMS, TCS and more.

Engine & gearbox choices

Where powertrains are concerned, Mahindra has retained the same 1.2L 3-cyl Turbo Petrol and 1.5L 4-cyl Turbo Diesel engines as before. XUV 3XO offers the higher 130 PS and 230 Nm state of tune with higher petrol variants and lower variants get 112 PS and 200 Nm. Thus positioning Mahindra XUV 3XO as the most powerful of its class. 0-60 km/h sprint comes up in 4.4 seconds too.

The diesel is still the good ol’ tried and tested unit we have driven and have come to appreciate it. The 116 PS and 300 Nm metrics continue as they used to be. Fuel efficiency claims are commendable as well – up to 18.89 km/l with lower-spec Petrol and 20.1 km/l with higher-spec Petrol. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed AMT and the new 6-speed Aisin-sourced torque converter.

