Yamaha 9th Jan Event – New EV? Or Colours For Fascino, FZ, R3, MT-03?

Among many possibilities, Yamaha 9th Jan event could launch new colours for Fascino or Ray ZR, or R3 or MT-03 : Maybe a new EV launch too

Yamaha recently announced a virtual launch event held on 9th of January, 2024. The event is expected to light up buyer’s world with “new hues”. The new colours could either be offered with company’s scooter range for MY2024, or motorcycles. Considering YamahaRacing hashtag was used in the post.

Yamaha 9th Jan Event – What could it be?

If we take a look at 2W market in India, scooters contribute to just as much volume as motorcycle does. Within scooter realm, Honda Activa is the one to beat. TVS has put up a spectacular show with Jupiter and is slowly inching towards 1 lakh per month mark. Suzuki often comes up in the top 10 scooters list too.

If we take November 2023, Yamaha missed the cut-off to make it to top 10 scooter chart. Ray ZR 125 sold 11,402 units and Fascino sold 8,565 units. This is what we think Yamaha is working on. New colours to already stylish and retro scooter may bring a desired effect for intended buyers.

The “new hues” could be with its sporty motorcycles too. Primary colours that we can see in the teaser are White, Purple and Blue. If we look at Yamaha’s portfolio internationally, there are Intensity White and a Phantom Purple on offer with R3 and others. These colours resemble the highlighted colours in Yamaha’s recent teaser.

Yamaha R3 in India lacks both these colours and the MT-03 lacks Icon Blue, which is the third colour we can see in Yamaha’s teasers. Yamaha R3’s primary rivals are Aprilia RS457 which entered production recently and Kawasaki Ninja 400 and to some extent, KTM RC 390. The fiercest rival by far is RS457 which has more features, performance (on paper) and kit when compared to R3 and MT-03.

More appealing colours could prove beneficial for Yamaha’s multi-cylinder offerings. If we take Fascino and Ray ZR, both lack White, Purple and Icon Blue shades as of writing this article. Also, Yamaha’s FZ lineup lacks these new teased colours too.

Is Yamaha launching its first EV?

We can’t deny the possibility of Yamaha launching its first EV on 9th January as well. The company has showcased multiple electric scooters for Indian dealers in an event. Considering TVS X costs Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-sh), Yamaha could initially import e-scooters at that price point and later take CKD approach, based on demand.

In terms of functionality, Yamaha is not likely to fettle with mechanicals with any of its products. Both Fascino and Ray ZR get the same 125cc Fi Hybrid air-cooled motor that generates 8.2 PS of max power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a V-belt automatic transmission. Users should be able to experience tangible difference in terms of ascent, standing and passing acceleration.