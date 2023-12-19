Yamaha Sales, Exports Nov 2023 – FZ, RayZR, R15, MT15, Aerox, Fascino

In both domestic and export markets, it was the Yamaha FZ and RayZR that commanding highest sales

Yamaha India sales for Nov 2023 in domestic markets ended on a positive note though exports fell significantly on a YoY basis. Yamaha Motor Company has reported a total (domestic + exports) of 80,844 units sold in November 2023 as against 67,118 units sold in November 2022, thus relating to volume growth of 13,726 units.

Yamaha Sales November 2023

In domestic markets, the company sold a total of 60,212 units in November 2023. This was a 37.46 percent YoY growth as against 43,802 units sold in November 2022. However, on a MoM basis, sales declined by 11.17 percent from 67,784 units sold in October 2023. Yamaha FZ once again topped sales charts in domestic markets list last month with 16,233 units sold, up 103.22 percent YoY from 7,988 units sold in November 2022. This was volume growth of 8,245 units with the FZ capturing a 26.96 percent share in the company portfolio. MoM sales however, dipped 9.82 percent from 18,000 units sold in October 2023.

RayZR has also seen a YoY growth by 5.62 percent to 11,402 units in November 2023, from 10,795 units sold in November 2022 to command an 18.94 percent share. MoM sales dipped by 17.79 percent as against 13,870 units sold in October 2023. At No. 3 on the domestic list was Yamaha R15 with significantly higher YoY sales by 33.74 percent to 11,270 units, up from 8,427 units sold in November 2022. However, MoM sales slipped by 13.07 percent over 12,964 units sold in October 2023.

The only model in the company portfolio to post a YoY and MoM growth in sales was the Yamaha MT15. Sales improved by 44.28 percent YoY to 9,140 units from 6,335 units sold in November 2022 while MoM sales grew by 4.62 percent over 8,736 units sold in October 2023.

Fascino sales dipped 12.61 percent YoY and 26.23 percent MoM to 8,565 units while with 3,602 units of the Aerox sold last month, it was a 38.33 percent MoM growth from 2,604 units sold in October 2023. In October 2023, Yamaha also introduced the Monster Energy MotoGP Edition of the Aerox priced at Rs 1.48 lakh.

Yamaha FZ, RayZR Command Exports List

Exports in the past month stood at 20,632 units, down 11.51 percent YoY from 23,316 units sold in November 2022. MoM exports however, grew marginally by 2.72 percent from 20,085 units shipped in October 2023. In export markets as well, it was the Yamaha FZ and RayZR that claimed top spots. FZ exports dipped 15.21 percent YoY to 10,380 units, down from 12,424 units sold in November 2022 while MoM exports grew 13.87 percent when compared to 9,116 units shipped in October 2023. The FZ currently commands a 50.31 percent share on this list.

RayZR exports grew YoY and MoM by 81.42 percent and 41.34 percent respectively to 4,510 units. There had been 2,486 units and 3,191 units shipped in November 2022 and October 2023 respectively. Saluto RX was next with a 1.90 percent YoY growth to 2,036 units while exports dipped 30.32 percent MoM from 2,922 units shipped in October 2023. It was followed by the MT15 which has seen increased overseas demand by 792.16 percent YoY to 1,820 units from 204 units shipped in November 2022 while MoM exports improved by 52.94 percent from 1,190 units shipped in October 2023.

Yamaha export list also included R15 (692 units), SZ (480 units), FZ25 (438 units), Saluto (182 units), each of which have posted a YoY de-growth. However, R15 exports grew significantly on a MoM basis by 129.14 percent. The list also had Fascino (90 units) and Aerox (4 units).

Yamaha has also been active in the Indian two wheeler segment with the recent launch of two new multi cylinder motorcycles – Yamaha YZF-R3 and MT-03. Both these models are being imported as CBUs and sold through select Blue Square showrooms across the country.