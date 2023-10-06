Yamaha Aerox Monster Energy MotoGP Edition Launched At Rs. 1.48 Lakh

Except for the new racing-inspired livery, Yamaha Aerox Monster Energy MotoGP Edition is identical to standard model

The maxi-scooter variety in India is pretty limited to Yamaha Aerox 155 and Aprilia SXR 160 and a few others with larger displacements. Of these, Yamaha Aerox 155 is among the most popular. Yamaha is now adding more excitement to its already exciting Aerox 155 in the form of Monster Energy MotoGP Edition variant.

Yamaha Aerox Monster Energy MotoGP Edition Launched

After launching Monster Energy MotoGP Edition with MT-15, R15 and RayZR scooter, Yamaha is offering similar treatment with Aerox 155. As of now, there are four colours on offer with Yamaha Aerox 155 – Metallic Black, Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion and Silver. All of these four colour combinations cost Rs. 1,46,800 (ex-sh).

Yamaha has now added a fifth shade ahead of festive season. Priced at Rs. 1,48,300 (ex-sh), Yamaha Aerox 155 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition is the most expensive colour. It costs Rs. 1500 more than other shades and stands out with its racing inspired livery. Other than its livery, there are no design or hardware changes with Aerox 155.

Primarily, Yamaha Aerox 155 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition has multiple labels and stickers on its side body, centre spine, and front apron. We can see iconic Monster Energy logo at the sides of front apron along with Monster Energy lettering on the front fly screen, rear grabrails and over its centre spine.

We can see Eneos branding as well, situated at centre spine and in front fly screen. Yamaha Aerox 155 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition gets a Black base coat, which acts as a stealthy baseline so that these sporty liveries get prime attention.

No mechanical changes

Apart from the new livery, Yamaha Aerox 155 has been retained mechanically. Which is not a bad thing, considering it is a performance-oriented maxi-styled scooter. It gets the same 155cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder 4V engine as Yamaha R15 V4. In Aerox 155, Yamaha has slightly de-tuned this engine.

Performance figures include 14.75 bhp of power and 13.9 Nm of torque, mated to a CVT transmission. VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) is present too. Componentry includes telescopic front forks, twin rear shock absorbers, front disc and rear drum brake setup, single-channel ABS and more.

There are 14-inch alloy wheels at both ends. Front wheel gets wrapped with 110/80-14 rubber, while rear wheel gets a fatter 140/70-14 tyre. Yamaha has offered a fully digital instrument cluster that misses out on crucial necessities like turn by turn navigation.

Central spine on the floorboard houses a 5.5L fuel tank, liberating a lot of under seat storage for more accommodating luggage space. The whole package weighs 126 kg and enjoys quite a niche in India. With Monster Energy MotoGP Edition on Yamaha Aerox 155, the company intends to bring excitement ahead of festive season. Similarly, FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0 gets two new colours too.