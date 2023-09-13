Yamaha Monster Energy MotoGP Edition Launched – R15, MT-15, Ray ZR

The company is offering Yamaha Monster Energy MotoGP Edition with YZF-R15M, MT-15 V2.0 and Ray ZR 125 Fi in limited numbers

Yamaha India has launched Monster Energy MotoGP Editions of its popular YZF-R15, MT-15 V2.0 and Ray ZR 125 Fi. This way, Yamaha is offering enthusiasm and newness with its popular motorcycle lineup. Prospective customers can book their Monster Energy MotoGP Editions from any premium Blue Square outlets.

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition Launched

Yamaha has priced Monster Energy MotoGP Edition of YZF-R15M at Rs. 1,97,200, MT-15 V2.0 at Rs. 1,72,700 and Ray ZR 125 Fi at Rs. 92,330 (all prices ex-sh). Monster Energy MotoGP Edition of R15, MT-15 and Ray ZR costs Rs. 1,500 more than their least expensive variants (MT-15 with Y-Connect & LED flasher and Ray ZR with disc brake option).

The company is offering this edition in limited numbers and deliveries will commence by 3rd week of September. With all Monster Energy MotoGP Editions, Yamaha has gone with a Black base colour. Complementing this Black shade are Yamaha’s Racing Blue highlights and Monster Energy’s iconic branding. Because of the larger surface area, R15 and Ray ZR get much larger and more pronounced liveries as opposed to MT-15’s minimal body panels.

With R15 and MT-15 Monster Energy MotoGP Editions, the livery and brandings are concentrated more towards fuel tank. Along with that tank shrouds on MT-15 and fairing on R15 get these elements too. With Ray ZR Monster Energy MotoGP Edition, liveries and brandings are more spread out towards side apron panels and side body panels.

Same powertrains as before

With this Edition, Yamaha is keeping it stealthy. Wheels are black and only R15 gets a Racing Blue stripe. While other two miss out on this. Both R15 and MT-15 come equipped with a 155cc single-cylinder 4V liquid-cooled SOHC engine with VVA (variable valve actuation). Both motorcycles generate around 18 bhp of power and 14.2 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

While Ray ZR 125 Fi is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder SOHC 2V engine that generates around 8 bhp of power and 10.3 Nm of torque. As of writing this article, Yamaha has not launched Monster Energy MotoGP Edition of Aerox 155 scooter. However, the company mentioned that Aerox 155 will get this treatment soon.

Words from the manufacturer

On this occasion, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of companies, Mr. Eishin Chihana said, “There is a lot of enthusiasm among Yamaha fans to witness the first ever MotoGP race in India. With the launch of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition model range today, we believe it is only going to rev up their excitement.

The introduction of 2023 MotoGP Edition livery strengthens our commitment towards Indian customers of offering an exciting, stylish, and sporty model range that represents Yamaha’s rich racing legacy. This exclusive line-up showcases Yamaha’s continuous efforts to meet the aspirations of our young customers including those who are passionate MotoGP fans.”