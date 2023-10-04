Yamaha FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0 Gets Two New Colours Near Festive Season

The 149cc single-cylinder engine on Yamaha FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0 still develops the same 12.4 PS peak power and 13.3 Nm peak torque

The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer, Yamaha, has launched two new colours with its popular premium commuter. The fourth instalment of FZ range, FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0, now gets two colours – Dark Matte Blue and Matte Black. Yamaha has priced it at Rs. 1,28,900 (ex-sh) and it now becomes the most affordable colours of FZ Fi V4 lineup.

Yamaha FZ V4 Gets Two New Colours

Ahead of festive season, Yamaha is bringing newness with its FZ V4 lineup by launching Dark Matte Blue and Matte Black. These are the only two colour options with FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0 and they are Dark Matte Blue and Matte Black. Both of these colours are priced at Rs. 1,28,900 (ex-sh).

Matte Black shade gets an all-black finish along with a subtle red pinstripe on both alloy wheels. Dark Matte Blue, however, has a white pinstripe on both alloy wheels. Yamaha still offers the chrome-finished surrounds for fake vents on fuel tank shrouds, which could have been black or a darker shade.

That design element is not to everyone’s taste. For Rs. 500 more, Yamaha offers FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0 DLX with dual-tone seat covers and a colour-coded alloy wheel finish. There are three shades with DLX model – Metallic Grey, Metallic Black and Majesty Red. All three shades still keep the chrome surrounds on fuel tank extensions.

Metallic Grey gets Racing Blue coloured alloy wheels and a Black seat cover. Metallic Black and Majesty Red gets Gold-finished alloy wheels and a pastel red seat cover. Yamaha surprisingly doesn’t offer a split seat setup with FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0 and its DLX variant even today.

What is new?

The main highlight of Ver 4.0 over Ver 3.0 is in its headlights. Ver 4.0 gets a new headlight design that packs twin LED DRLs along with it. This design is not to everyone’s taste either. Except for the colours, actual motorcycle is completely similar to what it has been. It is a no-nonsense premium commuter motorcycle.

It packs a 149cc single-cylinder 2V SOHC engine that is capable of outputting 12.4 PS of peak power at 7,250 RPM and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 RPM, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Yamaha is offering a traction control system in the mix as well. This is an air-cooled engine that boasts a simplistic setup and good fuel efficiency.

Componentry includes RSU telescopic front forks, mono-shock rear suspension, alloy wheels, single-disc setup at both ends, and single-channel ABS among others. The fully digital LCD display has Bluetooth connectivity, but not turn-by-turn navigation. We would like it if Yamaha brings the same updates it brought to this motorcycle in Brazil (2023 Fazer FZ-15).