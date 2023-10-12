Yamaha E-FV Mini Racebike And ELOVE Self-Balancing Scooter Concepts Unveiled

For all the kids aspiring to be future racing riders, Yamaha E-FV mini racebike can be the first step to achieving this goal

Team Blue is one of the largest motorcycle manufacturers in the world and is renowned for its technologies and innovations as well. This is evident from the slew of concept vehicles Yamaha has showcased till now. Most recent of Yamaha’s concepts are E-FV mini racebike and ELOVE self-balancing scooter. Both of them will be showcased at Japan Mobility Show between October 25th and November 5th.

Yamaha Unveiled E-FV Mini Racebike

Racing is one of the core qualities at Yamaha and it shows with the products that they launch. The company even has “Revs Your Heart” as its tagline. Now, Yamaha is known for its YZF-R series fully faired sports bike that can rev anyone’s heart at a racetrack.

But the recent trends in motorcycling world favour electric powertrains and Yamaha has to cater to young racing riders too. This is where Yamaha’s new E-FV mini racebike concept shines. It is a fully-faired mini electric bike that will allow kids to get a taste of racing and motorcycling at a young age.

This is key if kids want to pursue professional racing for their future and want to start out young. Yamaha E-FV mini racebike allows kids to get accustomed to vehicle dynamics, handling, and corner-carving at a young age, without complicating the learning process with clutch and gearbox operations.

Because E-FV is an electric vehicle, Yamaha is adding sensory experience of the real deal with speakers that emit fake exhaust notes. Earlier this year, CFMoto Papio XO-01 mini cafe racer images leaked and looks adorable too.

Yamaha ELOVE self-balancing scooter

Self balancing 2W vehicles are one of the hottest trends for manufacturers to hop on. Yamaha is no stranger to self-balancing tech as it has already demonstrated this tech with Motoroid concept in the past. However, Motoroid looked very complicated and futuristic and may never break through the curtains.

Yamaha’s newest ELOVE self-balancing electric scooter concept shows a design that could go into production within a decade. All the components look conventional and feasible for mass production without breaking the bank.

We’re talking about conventional componentry like RSU telescopic front forks, twin swingarm-mounted rear shock absorbers, disc brakes at both ends, a conventional and familiar scooter layout and more. All the mechanism for self-balancing tech to work is likely to be concealed below its seats.

Overall design is quirky and minimalistic and even has conventional headlights. We can see translucent front apron panels that give us a glimpse of the complex mechanism to self balance the front end. Yamaha ELOVE concept is a solid step towards the company’s goal to achieve zero motorcycle-related deaths by the year 2050.