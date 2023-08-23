Yamaha Sales Breakup July 2023 – FZ, R15, MT15, Aerox, RayZR, Fascino

Even as sales of Yamaha FZ series dipped both in terms of domestic sales and exports on a YoY basis, it was still the best selling Yamaha model in July 2023

Yamaha Motor India has seen a YoY sales growth in domestic markets while in terms of exports, there was a massive fall of 50.46 percent in July 2023. Total sales (domestic + exports) stood at 75,624 units in July 2023 down from 84,400 units sold in July 2022. It was also a de-growth on a MoM basis from 71,385 units sold in June 2023.

Yamaha FZ Tops Domestic Sales Charts

Domestic sales stood at 61,884 units in July 2023, up 13.20 percent YoY from 54,666 units sold in July 2022. This was volume growth of 7,218 units. Yamaha FZ was the most sold model with sales in domestic markets at 16,651 units in July 2023, down 12.31 percent from 18,988 units sold in July 2022. The FZ currently commands a 26.91 percent share in the company lineup. On a MoM basis, FZ sales grew by 2.05 percent over 16,316 units sold in June 2023.

At No. 2 was the RayZR scooter with 15,828 units sold in the past month relating to a 96.79 percent YoY growth from 8,043 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales also improved by 17.76 percent over 13,441 units sold in June 2023. This caused the share percentage to increase from 22.95 percent held in June 2023 to 25.58 percent in July 2023. The Ray ZR was also the 8th best-selling scooter in India in July 2023 while Yamaha Fascino also commanded a No. 10 position on this list. Fascino sales in July 2023 improved by 24.93 percent YoY and 22.34 percent MoM to 11,710 units. There were 9,373 units sold in July 2022 and 9,572 units sold in June 2023.

Another model in the Yamaha lineup to post both YoY and MoM growth in sales was the R15. Sales improved 14.38 percent YoY to 10,705 units in July 2023 up from 9,359 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales grew by 5.87 percent over 10,111 units sold in June 2023. Yamaha has not been seeing good demand for the MT15, sales of which dipped 30.73 percent YoY and 36.40 percent MoM in July 2023. The domestic sales list also included the new Yamaha Aerox 155. Sales stood at 1,185 units.

Yamaha Exports July 2023

Yamaha exports took a severe fall in terms of YoY sales, which fell as much as 50.46 percent to 13,740 units in July 2023, down from 27,734 units shipped in July 2022. This was a volume decline of 13,994 units. MoM exports grew by 7.19 percent from 12,818 units sold in June 2023. In export markets again it was the FZ that commanded the most attention with 5,640 units shipped last month, down 48.69 percent YoY to 10,992 units shipped in July 2022. MoM exports grew by 23.47 percent over 4,568 units shipped in June 2023.

Yamaha Saluto RX saw a 23.61 percent MoM growth from 2,152 units to 2,660 units in July 2023 while currently commanding a 19.36 percent share on the Yamaha export list. RayZR exports fell YoY and MoM by 28.60 percent and 4.76 percent respectively to 2,322 units while Saluto (1,408 units) and MT15 (620 units) have reported a 170.77 percent and 156.20 percent YoY growth in terms of exports. MT15 exports also improved by 87.88 percent on a MoM basis from 330 units shipped in June 2023.

Exports of FZ25 (484 units), SZ (312 units) and R15 (204 units), each posted YoY de-growth in exports while except for the FZ25, the other two bikes have seen a MoM growth. Yamaha also had the Fascino scooter on the export list at No. 9 with 90 units shipped last month, 13.46 percent down when compared to 104 units shipped in July 2022. MoM exports of the Fascino grew a massive 200 percent over just 30 units exported in June 2023.