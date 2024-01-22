Yamaha Sales Breakup Dec 2023 – FZ, RayZR, R15, MT15, Fascino, Aerox

Yamaha FZ was the most in demand model both in domestic and global markets in December 2023 with over 21,000 units sold

Yamaha India sales in domestic markets have reported growth on a YoY basis but dipped MoM while exports have seen significant improvement both on a YoY and MoM basis. Yamaha Motor Company has reported a total (domestic + exports) of 63,375 units sold in December 2023 as against 80,844 units sold in November 2022, thus relating to volume de-growth of 17,469 units

Yamaha Domestic Sales December 2023

Yamaha domestic sales stood at 40,042 units in December 2023. This was a 32.78 percent growth over 30,157 units sold in December 2022 relating to a 9,885 unit volume growth. MoM sales however saw every model in the company lineup post lower sales with an overall 33.50 percent de-growth from 60,212 units sold in November 2023. Yamaha FZ was the highest selling model in December 2023 as sales grew to 10,783 units, up 76.68 percent YoY over 6,103 units sold in December 2022. MoM sales slipped by 33.57 percent over 16,233 units sold in November 2023.

At No. 2 was the Ray ZR which saw lower demand in domestic markets in December 2023 as sales fell to 8,643 units. This was an 11.02 percent YoY de-growth from 9,713 units sold in December 2022. MoM sales also ended down 24.20 percent over 11,402 units sold in November 2023. Yamaha Aerox sales stood at 1,302 units in the past month relating to a 63.85 percent MoM decline in sales from 3,602 units sold in November 2023.

Yamaha R15 and MT15 have seen better performance with a 7.38 percent and 97.23 percent improvement in sales on a YoY basis respectively. There had been 7,331 units of the R15 and 6,404 units of the MT15 sold last month. Its MoM performance however continued in the red. Fascino sales also grew by 30.78 percent YoY to 5,579 units from 4,266 units sold in December 2022 while MoM sales fell by 34.86 percent over 8,565 units sold in November 2023.

Yamaha Exports Grow YoY and MoM in December 2023

Yamaha has seen outstanding demand in global markets in December 2023. Exports grew to 23,333 units in the past month, up 7.68 percent YoY over 21,669 units shipped in December 2022. MoM exports also went up by 13.09 percent from 20,632 units sold in November 2023.

As was also seen in domestic markets, it was the Yamaha FZ and RayZR that amassed most sales globally as well. FZ exports stood at 10,970 units, down 2.94 percent when compared to 11,302 units shipped in December 2022. It was a 5.68 percent growth on a MoM basis from 10,380 units sold in November 2023. The FZ currently commands a 50.31 percent share on the company’s export list.

Ray ZR exports grew significantly YoY by 499.71 percent to 4,066 units from 678 units shipped in December 2022 while MoM sales were down 9.84 percent from 4,510 units shipped in November 2023. There was the Yamaha Saluto RX at No. 3 with 3,660 units shipped last month, down 22.75 percent from 4,738 units sold in December 2022 while MoM sales surged by 79.76 percent from 2,036 units sold in November 2023.

The export list also had MT15 (1,340 units), SZ (1,300 units), FZ25 (978 units) and Saluto (526 units) while sales dipped significantly for the R15 (487 units) and Fascino (6 units) and exports of the Aerox fell to 0 units from 4 units sold in November 2023. Speaking about recent updates, the company launched the R3 and MT-03