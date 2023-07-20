Yamaha Sales June 2023 – FZ, R15, RayZR, MT15, Fascino

Yamaha FZ was the most sold bike both in domestic and export markets even as it has posted YoY and MoM de-growth

Yamaha Motor India reported total sales (domestic + exports) at 71,385 units in June 2023. This was a decline by 6,842 units on a YoY basis as against 78,227 units sold in June 2022. The company posted increased domestic sales to the tune of 12.41 percent YoY and 8.96 percent MoM. However, exports dipped both YoY and MoM by 50.94 percent and 29.54 percent respectively.

Total domestic sales in June 2023 stood at 58,567 units, up 12.41 percent compared to 52,099 units sold in June 2022. It was also a MoM growth of 8.96 percent from 53,751 units sold in May 2023. In the Yamaha scooter lineup it was the Fascino and RayZR that made their way onto the list of top 10 scooters sold in June 2023.

Yamaha Domestic Sales June 2023

Yamaha FZ topped sales charts in domestic markets with 16,316 units sold in June 2023 despite a YoY de-growth of 15.48 percent from 19,305 units sold in June 2022 and down 3.56 percent MoM over 16,919 units sold in May 2023. The FZ currently commands a 27.86 percent share in the company lineup.

At No. 2 was the R15 sports bike, sales of which improved by 21.38 percent YoY to 10,111 units from 8,330 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales dipped 10.36 percent from 11,280 units sold in May 2023. This took the share down to 17.26 percent from 20.99 percent MoM. Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid scooter has seen increased demand both YoY (66.12 percent) and MoM (37.24 percent) to 13,441 units in June 2023. There were 8,091 units sold in June 2022 and 9,794 units sold in May 2023.

Fascino sales also improved YoY and MoM to 9,572 units. This was a 20.93 percent YoY and 13.65 percent MoM growth over 7,915 units and 8,422 units sold in the months of June 2022 and May 2023. Domestic sales also improved for the Yamaha MT15 by 17.24 percent YoY to 9,127 units, up from 7,785 units sold in June 2022 to command a 15.58 percent share in the company lineup. MoM sales were higher by 27.54 percent from 7,156 units sold in May 2023.

Yamaha Exports June 2023

Where exports were concerned, Yamaha has posted both YoY and MoM decline. Exports dipped 50.94 percent YoY to 12,818 units in June 2023 from 26,128 units sold in June 2022. MoM decline was by 29.54 percent from 18,192 units shipped in May 2023. On a YoY basis it was only models like the Saluto and Saluto RX along with the MT15 that saw increase in exports while on a MoM basis, every other model has ended in the red.

FZ exports dipped 54.11 percent to 4,568 units from 9,954 units sold in June 2023 while MoM exports fell by 30.91 percent over 6,612 units sold in May 2023. RayZR has also seen lower exports by 26.61 percent YoY and 19.80 percent MoM to 2,438 units.

Exports of Yamaha RayZR improved 78.84 percent YoY to 2,400 units from 1,342 units sold in June 2022 while MoM exports fell by 31.62 percent from 3,040 units shipped in May 2023. It was also the Saluto RX that has seen YoY exports grow by 581.01 percent to 2,152 units from just 316 units exported in June 2023 while MoM saw a 31.81 percent decline. FZ25 exports dipped 67.35 percent in June 2023 to 508 units from 1,556 units shipped in June 2022 while there had been 0 units exported in May 2023.

MT15 saw its exports improve by 2.48 percent YoY to 330 units from 322 units shipped in June 2023 while MoM exports fell by 65.63 percent. Thereafter the Yamaha SZ (216 units), R15 (176 units) and Fascino (30 units) each posted a de-growth on both YoY and MoM basis.