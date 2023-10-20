Yamaha Tenere 700 Extreme Breaks Covers – Extreme Off-Roading

The new Kashima coating for the 43 mm USD telescopic front forks of Yamaha Tenere 700 Extreme has allowed for lower friction

Yamaha India is currently not known for big bikes as the company’s flagship here is a 150cc single-cylinder motorcycle. That said, Yamaha has an impressive range of enthusiast motorcycles in its Global portfolio including its Tenere ADV line. Yamaha has added a new Tenere 700 Extreme to the global lineup too.

Yamaha Tenere 700 Extreme Breaks Covers

For Indian market, Yamaha is planning to reintroduce its multi-cylinder motorcycles, starting with YZF-R3 and MT-03. Yamaha even showcased MT-09, MT-07 and YZF-R7, which could launch alongside or at a later date. That said, there are speculations about launching Tenere 700 as well.

Yamaha currently sells Tenere 700 and Tenere 700 World Raid in select markets. Now, there is a more extreme version of Tenere 700, which Yamaha calls, well, Tenre 700 Extreme. The company will launch it soon in select global markets, expanding the off-roading envelope and offering more mechanical capability to tackle the beaten path.

Tenere 700 Extreme is pitted at more experienced off-road riders to could put good use of bike’s upgraded mechanicals. Speaking of upgraded mechanicals, Yamaha has worked on the 43mm USD telescopic front suspension setup. It now gets a new Kashima coating within the internals, which reduces friction and wear and tear.

There is 20 mm extra suspension travel too, which should enhance confidence during hard landing from jumps. 260mm ground clearance ensures hassle-free trail riding and hardcore off-roading. With higher ground clearance, seat height is up too, at 910 mm, which is likely to sweat even tallest of riders.

Off-road worthy hardware

Other off-road hardware includes adjustable suspension, larger Titanium footpegs, flat one-piece seat, dual-purpose knobby tyres, wire-spoke rims, up-swept exhaust, front beak, a tall windscreen, knuckle guards, a tall side stand, engine protection and more.

Speaking of the engine, it is a 689cc parallel-twin, DOHC, liquid-cooled unit that develops 73 bhp of peak power at 9000 RPM and 68 Nm of peak torque at 6500 RPM. This engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Company claims 4.16L fuel consumption per 100 km. Which translates to 24 km/l. Couple that with a 16L fuel tank, Yamaha Tenere 700 Extreme should have a tank range of about 380 km.

Componentry includes KYB 43mm USD telescopic front forks, swingarm-mounted KYB Piggyback rear shock absorber, dual 282mm disc setup at the front and single 245mm disc at rear, 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, 90/90-21 front and 150/70-18 rear tyres, and more. Yamaha Tenere 700 Extreme boasts a relatively low 205 kg wet weight (with 16L fuel and 3L engine oil), which is impressive.

Rally-type 5-inch colour TFT screen with navigation and LED lighting are notable features. We expect Yamaha to launch the Standard Yamaha Tenere 700 in India in the future.