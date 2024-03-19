Yezdi Customs Lineup Revealed – ADV Rally Pro, Streetfighter 334

To better rival Royal Enfield, Honda and Jawa neo-retro motorcycles, Yezdi Customs lineup revealed features stylistic and unique approach

Recently, at a dealership meeting, Classic Legends motorcycle company showcased 4 Yezdi motorcycles on stage. One of those motorcycles went viral as the iconic “Roadking” (name not confirmed). Now, the information on the other three motorcycles has been revealed. All four of these are likely to launch in India.

Yezdi Customs Lineup Revealed

The recent dealer meeting event from Classis Legends witnessed the showcase of four Yezdi branded motorcycles. These four motorcycles fall under “Yezdi Customs” lineup and these will be sold alongside standard motorcycles already launched by the company.

After witnessing a new red Yezdi motorcycle with updated hardware and componentry, we couldn’t help but wonder what the three motorcycles displayed on stage, packed with them. The secrets are out now. One of those three motorcycles is a more retro version of the one we covered recently. Interestingly, it looked like it had a bigger engine, as seen in the picture above.

It dons a similar overall design, except for a unique and larger single exhaust unit. Fuel tank is similar to recently spotted motorcycle, but has different colours. Engine area is finished in silver, bashplate in black and front RSU telescopic forks lack gaiters. Other components like rear mono-shock, twin instrument cluster, alloy wheels, and seat were identical to recently revealed bike.

Adventure Rally Pro

Based on Yezdi Adventure, Adventure Rally Pro is geared less towards touring and concentrates more towards off-roading. We can see a lot weight shed from standard Adventure by getting rid of touring-oriented chunky rear grab rail. There seems to be a new subframe along with a much flatter split seat setup and a tail tidy.

Side body panel now says Rally Pro and there is a Yezdi Customs sticker on fuel tank. Both features some kind of topographical pattern of a location. We would say Himalayan mountain range, but it could be anything. We can see a brand new handlebar along with new and sleeker ORVMs and knuckle guards as well.

Instrument cluster remains the same fully digital unit with navigation support. We’re not sure if these knobby would be road-legal.

Streetfighter 334

This is the most appealing one of the bunch owing to its enticing twin-pod single-sided exhaust setup. Streetfighter 334 is the only one of this bunch to feature a rounded fuel tank from Scrambler and Roadster, while others feature the more angular tank from Adventure.

Based on the Scrambler, it features a slightly less angular seat with ribbed pattern along with that lovely exhaust setup. There’s no grabrail like on Scrambler, but the same tail tidy continues. Features like rear twin shock setup, headlights, single round fully digital instrument cluster, RSU telescopic front forks with gaiters, wire-spoke wheels and tyres remain similar to Scrambler.

Where powertrains are concerned, all the motorcycles falling under the new Yezdi Customs lineup revealed, will get the same engine. This 334cc DOHC 4V liquid cooled engine generates around 29 bhp and 29 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Launch could happen soon, targeting Royal Enfield’s and Honda’s popular neo-retro motorcycles.