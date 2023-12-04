1100th Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV Delivered To Shah Rukh Khan

The all-electric Ioniq 5 was presented to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan in celebration of his 25-year-long association with the brand as ambassador

The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 became the first electric car in the lineup of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s extensive lineup of luxury vehicles. The 1100th Ioniq 5 car for India, was presented to the actor who has been brand ambassador of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) ever since it first began operations 25 years ago.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 – Flagship EV

The 1100th Ioniq 5 was handed over the Khan at a presentation ceremony wherein Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., expressed his gratitude to the Bollywood superstar was his continued support and trust in the company. It became the first ever electric car added to Shah Rukh Khan’s personal collection.

Shah Rukh Khan also expressed his honour to receive this all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 which boasts of a unique design and premium features. Hyundai Ioniq 5, Hyundai’s second EV offering in India, following the Kona Electric, was introduced at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year.

It is an all-electric, zero-emission crossover SUV that is positioned on the much acclaimed E-GMP platform. Brought into India via the CKD route, sales have crossed the 1000 unit mark. The Hyundai Ioniq 5, available in a top-spec RWD version, is priced at Rs 45.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 draws its power via 72.6 kWh battery pack sending power to its electric motor to produce 216 hp power and 350 Nm torque. The electric crossover commands an ARAI-certified drive range of 631 km on full charge and can be charged via a 350 kW DC fast charger from 10-80 percent in 18 minutes.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 –Dimensions, Features, Colour Options

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is positioned on the Electric-Global Modular Platform. It measures 4,635mm on length, 1,890mm in width and 1,625mm in height, with a 3,000mm long wheelbase. This GMP platform offers the Ioniq 5 better speed stability, cornering prowess as well as enhances driving dynamics while its cabin is large and spacious.

Offered in exterior colour options of Gravity Gold Matte, Optic White and Midnight Black Pearl, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 sports a clamshell bonnet, LED headlamps, flush door handles and gets distinctive creases on its exterior while it rides on 20-inch alloy wheels. Towards the rear, LED tail lamps and LED high mount stop lamps add to its sporty appeal while features include a 12.3-inch instrument console and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 also receives an 8-speaker premium Bose sound system, dual-zone climate controls, ventilated seating and an automatic tailgate. Safety is via Level 2 ADAS, 6 airbags, electronic stability control and ABS with EBD. Hyundai Ioniq 5 currently has the Kia EV6 as its only competition in India but is soon to face up with the upcoming Skoda Enyaq iV, Volvo XC40 Recharge and BMW i4. The company is also actively testing the Ioniq 7, though launch in India is not yet confirmed.