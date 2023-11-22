Hyundai Samarth Initiative Launched For Disabled – ‘Progress for Humanity’

With the new Hyundai Samarth initiative, the company becomes India’s first auto major to introduce a special mobility initiative for people with disabilities

Hyundai Motor India became the first automobile company in India to bring in a special mobility initiative for people with disabilities. For this, the company has tied up with certain NGOs and trusts with several initiatives, which will not only focus on the physically challenged but will also create an awareness in society towards such persons.

Hyundai Samarth Initiative partners with GoSports Foundation Samarthanam Trust

Hyundai Motor India initiative ‘Samarth’ is in line with the company’s vision ‘Progress for Humanity’. For this, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) (CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India), has tied up with GoSports Foundation and Samarthanam Trust to offer aid to such individuals. Through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Hyundai will make an impact on society and address the specific needs of people with disabilities.

Under this initiative, Hyundai Motor India will embark on several projects. For starters, the company will align their website so as to be differently-abled friendly. All of the company’s dealerships and service centres across India will also be re-designed and will be fitted with ramps to be made wheelchair accessible by February 2024.

More carmakers are turning their gaze towards making their cars friendlier to disabled people. Toyota recently debuted a special steering yoke with integrated accelerator and brake pedals.

Cars More Accommodating For Disabilities

As a part of this endeavour with special emphasis on the differently abled, Hyundai has also planned to align its vehicles. Hyundai plans to introduce swivel seats which will make it easier for those in wheelchairs to enter while the company also plans a host of accessories that will make it easier for persons with special needs. This is being done to make cars in the company portfolio easier to use thus ensuring safety, comfort and convenience.

This equipment is being developed in collaboration with MOBIS. Earlier this month, the company also added 6 Airbags as a standard fitment across all Hyundai cars. In partnership with GoSports Foundation, which is a 15 year old national award-winning foundation, Hyundai Motor India will undertake and support para-athletes who wish to take part in Paralympics.

Along with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, these individuals will be given access to the visually impaired cricketers offering training camps at the grassroots and national level while the program also includes conducting International Bilateral Series for India’s blind cricket team on a larger platform. For Samarth, Hyundai also had onboard actor Shah Rukh Khan, who has been brand ambassador for the company for over two decades. The Samarth logo was unveiled by Khan who had this to say about this this noble endeavor.

“The program will support a mix of emerging and elite athletes in both team events and individual sports to promote equity for the community of people with disabilities, foster a culture of innovation, upskill through vocational education, and positively impact the para-sports ecosystem to inspire the nation.”

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was onboard the event

Commenting on the launch of Samarth initiative, Un Soo Kim, MD and CEO, HMIL also stated, “We don’t just make cars but also believe in empowering India, and to empower India, we undertake social initiatives under the pillars of- Earth, Mobility and Hope. These are aligned with Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Continue’ and propagate ‘Progress for Humanity’. Samarth is a manifestation of this belief.

We are pleased to announce the launch of ‘Samarth’ initiative, which is a step towards creating a more aware and inclusive society towards differently abled in India. We aim to cultivate a more equitable and sensitized society for the differently abled and want them to see their true capabilities.”