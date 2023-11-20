Hyundai Ioniq 7 Spotted Testing – Kia EV9 Counterpart, Ditches Suicide Doors

Kia EV9’s counterpart is Hyundai Ioniq 7 and has been spied testing for the first time – It is Hyundai SEVEN Concepts’ production version

Kia and Hyundai are currently on the verge of carving out quite a chunk in global EV segment. Combined, the South Korean sister brands have developed E-GMP platform that the recently spotted Hyundai Ioniq 7 test mules will be based on. Hyundai Ioniq 7 spotted, is likely to sport similar powertrain as recently launched Kia EV9 flagship.

Hyundai Ioniq 7 Spotted Testing

Recent test mules of Hyundai Ioniq 7 were captured testing in Germany. Ioniq 7 is Hyundai’s counterpart of Kia EV9 flagship electric SUV and is the production version of Hyundai SEVEN electric SUV concept showcased a couple of years ago.

Production-spec Ioniq 7 deviates a lot from what Hyundai showed with Concept. We’re not stressing about the lack of suicide doors (rear hinged doors) for 2nd row. Sure, that is a noticeable miss from Hyundai SEVEN concept. But we’re slightly surprised with the overall design that Hyundai is going for.

As seen with SEVEN concept, Hyundai was promising a boxy SUV with a lot of presence. With production-spec Ioniq 7, Hyundai is giving out MPV vibes that seem to be in line with Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan (saloon). Reminds us of Hyundai’s MPVs like Stargazer and Staria. Bonnet is short and A-pillar is quite raked. There’s a sense of swooping effect to this design.

Not just MPV vibes, overall design is swoopy and curvaceous, something that SEVEN concept didn’t have. Even Kia EV9 has a butch SUV stance and proportions. The test mule spotted in Germany had two different sets of alloy wheels on testing. Both these wheels are likely to be on offer with Ioniq 7, depending on different variants.

Front fascia has vertically-stacked headlights that will be studded with pixel-shaped LEDs. These Pixel LEDs will comprise its LED DRL too along with rear LED signature. Side body claddings are chunky and remind us of recently launched Hyundai Kona. Rear was fully camouflaged and not a lot can be deduced.

Same powertrain as Kia EV9?

On the inside, Hyundai Ioniq 7 is less likely to sport the same flamboyant interiors as SEVEN concept. There is a much greater probability of Ioniq 7 packing similar attributes from both Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. Dual 12.3-inch screens on dashboard along with a few buttons here and there, are probable.

Hyundai logo will be replaced with the four-dots that this company is going for with past vehicles. Level-three autonomous driving aids, recycled materials on the inside, third-row seating, Hyundai’s latest operating system that powers Kona EV are some of the key highlights. Ioniq 7 might be the last E-GMP equipped global electric vehicle with announcements of next-gen eM and eS platforms.

Same set of powertrains as Kia EV9 is highly likely with Hyundai Ioniq 7 spotted testing in Germany. Up to 100 kWh battery, dual motor layout with total system output of 380 bhp from Kia EV9 is logical. Claimed range on EV9 is 350 miles (563 km), while the aerodynamic design of Ioniq 7 can eke out more range. India launch is iffy and company hasn’t officially confirmed it for the Asian subcontinent.

1 of 4

Images – Autoexpress