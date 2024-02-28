125cc Motorcycle Sales Jan 2024 – Shine, Pulsar, Raider, Splendor, Glamour

TVS Raider has registered its highest ever sales in Jan 2024 – Recording over 43k units sold, making it the best-selling TVS motorcycle

Even though most of the action among Indian budget commuter motorcycles is in 100cc space, the demand for 125cc motorcycles is on the rise. For manufacturers like Bajaj, 125cc segment brings the highest sales too. In this article, we will compare how 125cc portfolios performed in the month January 2024.

125cc Motorcycle Sales January 2024

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India has a very successful sub-brand in the form of Shine range. Honda’s Shine range consists of recently launched 100cc variant along with the brand’s best-selling motorcycle, Shine 125. Together, Honda sold 1,45,252 Shine motorcycles. Out of which, Shine 125 accounted for 1,22,829 units. Price for 125cc Shine varies between Rs. 80K and Rs. 84K (ex-sh).

Shine 125 tops the 125cc motorcycle sales January 2024 charts. When compared to 99,878 units sold in January 2023 and 78,016 units sold in December 2023, Honda Shine 125 saw a 22.98% YoY growth and a 57.44% MoM growth respectively. Volume growth stood at 22,951 units YoY and 44,823 units MoM and accounts for a 45.87% share of this 125cc segment.

At 2nd place, we have Bajaj Auto with 71,990 units of its best-selling Pulsar range. Even among the Puslar range, 125cc Pulsars are the greatest volume generators for Bajaj. These constitute Pulsar NS125 and Pulsar 125. There is Pulsar P125 in the testing as well. Bajaj Pulsars account for 26.89% of this 125cc sub-segment. Price for 125cc Pulsar varies between Rs. 80K and Rs. 90K (ex-sh).

125cc Pulsars saw a 45.36% YoY growth as opposed to 22,563 units from last year and a 17.43% MoM growth when compared to 61,302 units from a month before. Volume growth stood at 22,463 units YoY and 10,688 units MoM. In third place, we have the TVS Raider 125 with 43,331 units. This is TVS’ best-selling 2W vehicle after Jupiter and XL and best-selling motorcycle, ahead of Apache.

Hero occupies 4th and 5th place

With 43,331 units, TVS Raider 125 saw 59.11% YoY growth and 9.86% MoM growth with volume growth of 16,098 units YoY and 3,888 units MoM. Raider 125 held 19.91% share of this segment. Price for Raider varies between Rs. 95K and Rs. 1.02 lakh (ex-sh). At 4th and 5th place, we have Hero MotoCorp’s Glamour 125 and Splendor 125 motorcycles and their variants.

Where Glamour 125 accounted for 15,494 units with 58.65% YoY growth and 36.13% MoM growth, Splendor 125 was not fortunate enough as it had a 13.04% de-growth YoY. However, Splendor 125 registered a healthy 76.22% MoM growth. Hero MotoCorp accounted for around 10.97% share of this 125cc segment. Glamour 125 and Splendor 125 contributed for 5.79% and 5.18% respectively. Price for Hero’s 125cc bikes varies between Rs. 80K and Rs. 89K (ex-sh).

Lastly, we have KTM’s 125 lineup consisting of 125 Duke and RC 125. Together, KTM sold 230 units of its premium and tech-laden 125cc motorcycles with 88.52% YoY growth and 187.5% MoM growth. In total, there were 2,67,751 125cc bikes sold in India last month. This was a 32.23% YoY growth and 35.16% MoM growth with a volume growth of 65,267 units YoY and 69,653 units MoM.