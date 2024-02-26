Hero Sales Breakup Jan 2024 – Splendor, Deluxe, Passion, Glamour, Destini, Karizma

Hero MotoCorp continued to post strong numbers both in domestic and global markets in January 2024 with most models showing off higher YoY sales

Hero MotoCorp has reported a total growth of 17 percent in terms of sales (domestic + exports) in January 2024. Total sales stood at 4,30,192 units in the past month, up from 3,56,679 units sold in January 2023.

Hero MotoCorp Domestic Sales January 2024

Hero MotoCorp has seen its sales grow by 19.49 percent in domestic markets to 4,17,534 units in January 2024 from 3,49,426 units sold in January 2023. It was also a MoM growth from 3,75,625 units sold in December 2023. Exports on the other hand saw an even higher percent growth of 74.52 percent to 12,658 units in January 2024. This was over just 7,253 units shipped in January 2023. MoM exports suffered a setback from 16,110 units shipped in December 2023.

Taking into account domestic sales, Hero sold a total of 4,17,534 units in January 2024, up 19.49 percent over 3,49,426 units sold in January 2023. The best-selling model both in the company lineup and in the country was the Hero Splendor which featured at No. 1 on the list of top 10 two wheelers in January 2024 with 2,55,082 units sold. It was a YoY growth of 2.58 percent over 2,61,833 units sold in January 2023 to command a 61.09 percent share on the company’s domestic list.

Sales of the HF Deluxe too improved by 64.56 percent YoY to 78,767 units in January 2024 from 47,840 units sold in January 2023 while sales of the Passion improved remarkably by 734.27 percent from just 3,601 units sold in January 2023. Hero Glamour too saw increased sales last month to 15,494 units, up 58.65 percent from 9,766 units sold in January 2023 while Destini 125 sales were up 31.74 percent to 14,458 units, as against 10,975 units sold in January 2023.

Destini scooter also found mention at No. 9 on the top 10 scooter list of January 2024 beating the Bajaj Chetak by a few units. YoY sales growth was also reported for the Hero Pleasure by 45.51 percent to 10,701 units in January 2024. Xoom 110 also saw sales growth to 3,527 units in the past month while the company gears up to launch the Xoom 160 in March 2024. It will take on the Yamaha Aerox 155 and the Aprilia SXR160. The new Xoom 160 is Hero’s first scooter to receive a liquid-cooled engine.

Hero Xtreme 160/200 sales were up 242.67 percent to 3,389 units in January 2024 from 989 units sold in January 2023 while sales of the Xpulse 200 dipped YoY by 4.74 percent to 2,312 units in the past month. Outstanding growth was seen for the Hero Vida to 2,120 units sold last month from 450 units sold in January 2023 while there were also 1,266 units of Karizma 210 sold last month along with 376 units of the Maestro.

Hero Exports Post 74.52% Growth in January 2024

With 12,658 units shipped last month, the company has recorded a 74.52 percent YoY growth in exports over 7,253 units sold in January 2023. It was the HF Deluxe that saw most global demand rising by a near 90 percent to 4,638 units in January 2024 from 2,448 units sold in January 2023. The HF Deluxe currently commands a 36.64 percent share on this export list.

Hunk exports were up by 116.13 percent to 3,551 units last month, however Splendor exports slipped by 13.64 percent to 1,672 units from 1,936 units exported in January 2023. Hero Glamour sales went up by 140.18 percent to 1,614 units while Xpulse 200 also saw higher demand by 55.72 percent to 735 units in January 2024. The export list for January 2024 also had the Maestro (260 units), Pleasure (96 units), Passion (90 units) and Karizma (2 units).

Recent Launch – There is the new Hero Mavrick 440 that has been recently added to the company portfolio jointly developed by Hero and Harley. It is positioned in the premium segment and priced between Rs 2 lakh and Rs. 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on much competition in its segment from the likes of Triumph Speed 400, Honda CB300R, Bajaj Dominar 400, KTM 390 Duke, Apache RTR 310, BMW G 310 R as well as the Harley-Davidson X440.