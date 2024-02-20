Top 10 Motorcycles Jan 2024 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Deluxe, Raider, Platina, Apache

Unsurprisingly it was the Hero Splendor that topped this list leading over Bajaj Pulsar by 1,26,239 units

After discussing top 10 two wheelers and top 10 scooters for the month, lets take a look at the top 10 motorcycles in Jan 2024. The motorcycle market in India witnessed a notable surge in sales for January 2024, both on a Year-over-Year (YoY) and Month-over-Month (MoM) basis. Despite a slight dip in YoY sales, the Hero Splendor emerged as the top-selling motorcycle, outpacing the Bajaj Pulsar by an impressive margin of 1,26,239 units.

Top 10 Motorcycles Jan 2024

Top 10 motorcycle sale in January 2024 stood at 7,92,151 units, a 23.10 percent YoY growth from 6,43,501 units sold in January 2023. It was also a MoM growth of 23.75 percent from 6,40,103 units sold in December 2023. Hero Splendor, also a leader in the top 10 two wheeler list in January 2024, was the highest selling motorcycle in January 2024. While Splendor sales crossed the 2 lakh unit mark, it was Bajaj Pulsar and Honda Shine that have posted sales above the 1 lakh unit mark.

Hero Splendor, with a current share of 32.21 percent on this list, has seen its YoY sales fall by 2.56 percent to 2,55,122 units in January 2024. There had been 2,61,833 units sold in January 2023. Sales numbers stood at 2,27,748 units in December 2023 relating to a MoM growth of 12.02 percent.

At No. 2, Bajaj Pulsar sales grew significantly both on YoY and MoM basis to 1,28,883 units in January 2024. This was a 52.92 percent YoY and 20.75 percent MoM growth from 84,279 units and 1,06,734 units sold in January 2023 and December 2023 respectively.

Honda Shine also saw improved sales last month to 1,45,252 units, up 45.43 percent from 99,878 units sold in January 2023. MoM sales growth was even stronger by 70.60 percent from 85,144 units sold in December 2023. It was followed by the Hero HF Deluxe with 78,767 units sold in January 2024 relating to a 64.65 percent and 29.01 percent MoM growth.

TVS Raider Sales Cross 43k

At No. 5 was the TVS Raider 125cc commuter bike with 43,331 units sold last month. It related to both YoY and MoM growth in sales by 59.11 percent and 9.86 percent respectively. Bajaj Platina sales fell YoY by 21.16 percent to 33,013 units in January 2024 from 41,873 units sold in January 2023 while MoM sales saw a 27.17 percent growth over 26,166 units sold in December 2023. It was followed by the TVS Apache with 31,222 units sold last month relating to an 8.37 percent YoY and 45.18 percent MoM growth in sales.

Hero Passion found increased demand in India in January 2024 with 30,042 units sold, recording the highest YoY percentage increase as compared to any other motorcycle on the top 10 list. Passion sales escalated 734.27 percent over 3,601 units sold in January 2023. However, its MoM performance saw a dip of 10.46 percent from 33,551 units sold in December 2023. This caused its share to dip to 3.79 percent in the past month from 5.24 percent held in December 2023.

Lower down the sales list was Royal Enfield with its Classic 350. The automaker which commands the 350-750cc motorcycle segment in India with four 350cc models – Classic 350, Meteor 350, Hunter 350 and Bullet 350, found that it was the Classic 350 that amassed most sales at 28,013 units in January 2024, showing off a YoY growth of 7.19 percent and a 31.93 percent MoM growth. It was followed by Honda Unicorn with 18,506 units sold last month, down 15.95 percent over 22,019 units sold in January 2023 but higher by 5.62 percent from 17,521 units sold in December 2023.