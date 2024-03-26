150cc To 200cc Motorcycle Sales February 2024 – Pulsar, Apache, FZ, R15, Xpulse

The recent updates with Bajaj Pulsar range including Pulsar NS160, Pulsar N160 and Pulsar N150 showed a positive effect on sales

With the growth of automotive sector, more people are investing in private vehicles than ever before. Many of these choose a premium motorcycle falling between the 150cc and 200cc segment. This segment has always favoured the Bajaj Pulsar and the same trend continues in February 2024 as well.

150cc To 200cc Motorcycle Sales February 2024

Pulsars are Bajaj’s highest-selling sub-brand and they also dominate the 150cc to 200cc motorcycle segment. With 46,219 Pulsars sold last month, Bajaj registered a 74.16% YoY growth over 26,539 units sold in February 2023. This resulted in a volume growth of 19,680 units. Pulsars accounted for 29.63% of the 150cc to 200cc segment.

In 2nd spot, we have TVS Apache securing 22.18% of the 150cc to 200cc segment. TVS sold 34,593 Apaches last month and there was a minor 0.98% YoY decline as opposed to 34,935 units sold last year with 342 units lost in volume. Trailing Apache is Honda Unicorn 160 with 21,593 units sold and 13.65% market share of this list.

Honda Unicorn has had a massive overhaul where sales numbers are concerned. When compared to the 1,339 units sold last year, Honda saw an astounding 1,490.22% YoY growth, gaining 19,954 units in volume. In 4th position, we have Yamaha FZ lineup with 14,449 units. FZ saw a sales decline of 16.30% YoY.

FZ lost 2,813 units YoY in volume. While FZ suffered in sales YoY, Yamaha’s premium 150cc bikes – R15 and MT-15 showed positive growth. Where R15 sold 11,128 units with 44.58% YoY growth and 3,431 units gained in volume, MT-15 sold 10,047 units and registered 63.85% YoY growth with 3,915 units gained in volume.

Motorcycles under 5,000 units sales

In 7th place, we have Honda’s recently launched SP160 which saw 5,155 takers last month. Hero might be India’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, but the brand’s premium motorcycles make a significantly underwhelming splash with the best-seller in the 150cc to 200cc segment being Xpulse 200 ADV with 2,784 units sold.

Xpulse registered 69.76% YoY growth and there is a new Xpulse 210 incoming with Karizma’s engine. That should expand sales potential further. Hero’s Xtreme lineup (160R and 200S) sold 2,777 units and there was a staggering 501.08% YoY growth, gaining 2,315 units YoY over 462 units sold last year.

KTM 200 range saw 2,598 takers last month. However, there was a 20.16% YoY decline with KTM’s 200 lineup. In 11th place, we have Honda Hornet 2.0 which registered a massive uproar in sales when compared to last year’s 5 units. The 1,442 units garnered 28,740% YoY growth. Suzuki sold 1,346 Gixxers in India.

Bajaj Avenger sales declined by 15.17% YoY considering the 1,309 units sold last month. Honda CB200X sold 750 units and Kawasaki sold 93 W175s last month. In total there were 1,55,983 units of 150cc to 200cc motorcycles sold last month with a 52.04% YoY growth when compared to 1,02,591 units sold a year ago. Volume gained YoY stood at 53,392 units.