150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Jan 2024 – Pulsar, Apache, MT15, R15, Unicorn, Xpulse

Bajaj Pulsar outsold the TVS Apache and Honda Unicorn in January 2024 by a hefty margin to command a 32 percent market share

Following our earlier reports on top 10 motorcycle sales and motorcycle sales in the 300-500cc segment we now detail sales of motorcycles that fall within the 150-200cc segments. It is this segment that consistently outperforms the larger segments with buyers seeking a combination of both performance and fuel efficiency. Overall sales of motorcycles in the 150-200cc segment grew by 31.03 percent to 1,60,337 units in January 2024, up from 1,22,369 units sold in January 2023 relating to a 37,968 unit volume growth. Most models in this segment have seen increased demand with the Bajaj Pulsar leading the list.

150cc To 200cc Motorcycle Sales January 2024

Bajaj Pulsar range topped the list with 51,406 units sold in January 2024, up 49.84 percent from 34,307 units sold in January 2023 to command a 32.06 percent market share. At No. 2 was the TVS Apache with 31,222 units sold in the past month, up 8.37 percent over 28,811 units sold in January 2023. Currently commanding a 19.47 percent share on this list, Apache sales could get a boost once the rumoured fully faired version of the same is launched.

Recording a YoY de-growth is the Honda Unicorn, sales of which dipped 15.95 percent to 18,506 units in January 2024. This was against 22,019 units sold in January 2023. The list also included two bikes from Yamaha with the MT15 showing off a 73.08 percent YoY growth to 15,124 units while Yamaha FZ sales improved by 14.48 percent to 14,678 units in January 2024.

These were the 5 bikes in this segment to post sales above the 10,000 unit mark. There was also a third bike from Yamaha stables with the R15 posting sales of 9,676 units last month relating to a 22.09 percent YoY growth.

150cc To 200cc Motorcycles with Sub-10,000 Units Sales

Honda SP160, launched in India late last year, saw sales to the extent of 4,719 units with a 2.94 percent share. KTM 200 range also saw increased sales by 62.89 percent YoY to 3,450 units in January 2024, up 1,332 units over 2,118 units sold in January 2023.

It was followed by the Hero Xtreme 160R/200 with 3,389 units sold last month, a 242.67 percent YoY growth over 989 units sold in January 2023. Hero Xpulse sales dipped 4.74 percent to 2,312 units last month from 2,427 units sold in January 2023. The Xpulse may not have many buyers in domestic markets but has featured high on the company’s export list.

Honda Hornet 2.0 sales improved by 879.81 percent YoY to 2,087 units in January 2024, up from just 213 units sold in January 2023. These increased sales could be on account of the 2023 Hornet 2.0 which was launched in August last year with several first in segment features.

The list also included Suzuki Gixxer (1,320 units), Bajaj Avenger (1,290 units) and Honda CB200X of which 1,054 units were sold last month relating to a 35033.33 percent YoY growth over just 3 units sold in January 2023. There was the Kawasaki W175 (104 units) that concluded this list with a 56.85 percent YoY de-growth from 241 units sold in January 2023.