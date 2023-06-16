New Hyundai Venue E (O) Variant Launch Soon – Only Manual

New E (O) variant of Hyundai Venue will have a better mix of affordability and equipment list in comparison to E and S variants

Hyundai had launched the facelift version of Venue last year in June. N Line version of Venue was introduced in August 2022. Now, after around a year’s time, Hyundai will be introducing a new E (O) variant for Venue. Decision to introduce a new variant is likely to be based on market feedback and rival offerings.

It could also be a move to bridge the price gap between the existing E and S variants of Venue. With addition of the new variant, Hyundai Venue will have a total of 6 variants. The existing variants are E, S, S+ /S (O), SX and SX (O). Venue rivals the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300.

Hyundai Venue new E (O) variant details

As per type approval certificate, Hyundai Venue new E (O) variant will be powered by the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor. It generates 83 PS of max power and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. This engine complies with BS6 OBD-I and OBD Stage II emission norms.

Venue has a total of 3 engine options. There’s a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor that makes 120 PS and 172 Nm. It is offered with iMT and 7-speed DCT gearbox. The 1.5-litre diesel unit makes 116 PS and 250 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Venue new E (O) variant features

Talking about equipment list, new Hyundai Venue E (O) variant could get some additional features as optional in comparison to the base E variant. For example, there will be a choice for roof rack. Similarly, there could be option for shark fin antenna.

Inside, options for new Venue E (O) variant could include 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multiple regional language support, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, front and rear speakers, front tweeter and steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls.

Other optional features could include rear power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear AC vents, front centre armrest with storage, rear USB charger (C type) and idle stop and go (ISG). Optional safety features could include brake assist system, automatic headlamps, headlamp escort function, tyre pressure monitoring system and rear defogger with timer.

There’s a long list of safety features that are offered as standard with Venue. It includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), rear parking sensors, day and night inside rear-view mirror, central locking, impact sensing auto door lock, seatbelt reminder for all seats and 3-point seatbelts for all seats.

New Venue E (O) variant could be launched at a price of around Rs 8.20 lakh. Venue currently starts at Rs 7.72 lakh for base E variant. Top-spec Venue SX (O) Turbo DCT Dual Tone variant is priced at Rs 13.18 lakh.