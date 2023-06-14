Sub 4m SUV Sales May 2023 – Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet, XUV300

Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza were most popular sub-4meter SUVs in May 2023 with a combined market share of 36 percent

Over the past decade, the sub-4meter SUV segment has seen tremendous growth. Reduced excise duties, better performance on Indian road conditions, more practicality as a family car, space, comfort and improved handling are some of the factors that have led to its growth.

Taking into account sub-4 meter SUV sales in India in May 2023, it was a 28.65 percent YoY growth to 76,848 units, up from 59,735 units sold in May 2022. This was 17,113 unit volume growth. MoM sales also improved, albeit marginally by 1.81 percent from 75,483 units sold in April 2023, relating to a 1,365 unit volume growth.

Sub-4 meter SUV Sales May 2023

Tata Nexon beat Maruti Brezza, Tata Punch, and Hyundai Venue to take top spot on this list though sales of the Nexon dipped both on YoY and MoM basis. Nexon sales stood at 14,423 units in May 2023, down 1.31 percent from 14,614 units sold in May 2022. This was volume de-growth of 191 units with the Nexon commanding an 18.77 percent market share. MoM sales dipped by 3.86 percent from 15,002 units sold in April 2023.

At No.2 was Maruti Brezza with sales at 13,398 units in May 2023, up 29.93 percent as against 10,312 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales also saw a 13.20 percent improvement over 11,836 units sold in April 2023. Market share went up from 15.68 percent held in April 2023 to 17.43 percent last month. Brezza CNG, launched in March 2023, which became the first sub 4m SUV to get a factory fitted CNG kit has been well received.

Tata Punch also saw improved sales YoY and MoM to 11,124 units in May 2023. There had been 10,241 units sold in May 2022 relating to an 8.62 percent growth while in April 2023 sales had stood at 10,934 units accounting for a 1.74 percent MoM increase. Such is its sales, that the Punch achieved a milestone sales figure of 2 lakh units. It took the Punch just 19 months to achieve these sales following its launch in October 2021.

While the Venue posted a YoY growth of 23.05 percent to 10,213 units in May 2023 from 8,300 units sold in May 2022, its MoM performance was not as good. Venue sales dipped 1.25 percent from 10,342 units sold in April 2023.

Fronx, Sonet, XUV300, Magnite

Lower down the sales list was Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the newest addition to the sub-4 meter SUV segment launched in April 2023. Its success can be gauged by the fact that its sales have significantly exceeded that of more established models such as Kia Sonet, XUV300, Magnite and Kiger.

Currently commanding a 12.83 percent share on this list, Maruti Fronx sales were at 9,863 units in May 2023, a MoM growth of 12.28 percent over 8,784 units sold in April 2023. Maruti Fronx is priced from Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom) and is sold via the company’s Nexa outlets.

Even as Kia Sonet has posted a 4.46 percent YoY growth to 8,251 units sold in May 2023 from 7,899 units sold in May 2022, its MoM sales fell 15.32 percent from 9,744 units sold in April 2023. There is a 2024 Kia Sonet in the making and has been spied on test with a host of feature updates.

Sales of XUV300 improved to 5,245 units in May 2023 from 5,069 units sold in May 2022 and 5,062 units sold in April 2023. Sales of Nissan Magnite (2,618 units) and Renault Kiger (1,713 units) also posted both YoY and MoM growth.