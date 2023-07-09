Kia India Sales Decline By 19% In June 2023 – Sonet, Carens, Seltos, EV6

Kia India now banks on the new Seltos to increase sales and allow the company to once again post growth in sales

Kia India has recorded a 19 percent YoY de-growth while MoM sales improved by 3 percent in June 2023. It was the Carens and Sonet that contributed most numbers to total sales while sales of the Seltos have dipped significantly.

Kia India sales stood at 19,391 units in June 2023, down 19 percent from 24,024 units sold in June 2022. It was however a 3 percent MoM growth from 18,766 units sold in May 2023. The company now looks forward to the new Seltos, bookings of which will open on July 14, with launch soon after to stir up sales.

Kia India Sales June 2023

Kia Carens was the best-selling model in the company lineup with 8,047 units sold in the past month, a 2 percent YoY growth from 7,847 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales improved by 26 percent from 6,367 units sold in May 2023. More recently, the company issued a recall for the Carens to rarify some software issues. These included 30,297 units of the Carens produced during the period September 2022 to February 2023.

At No. 2 was the Kia Sonet with 7,722 units sold in June 2023, up 4 percent from 7,455 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales dipped by 6 percent from 8,251 units sold in May 2023. The Sonet mid-life facelift is currently on test and is expected to be launched in the coming months.

Kia Seltos sales have fallen sharply to 3,578 units in June 2023, down 57 percent YoY from 8,388 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales also suffered a de-growth of 12 percent from 4,065 units sold in May 2023. Kia EV6 sales however reported a 4300 percent YoY growth to 44 units from just 1 unit sold in June 2022 though MoM sales dipped 47 percent from 83 units sold in May 2023.

New launches planned

Kia Seltos has been on sale since 2019 and till date has not received any upgrade. 2023 Seltos facelift has been unveiled and will launch soon. It gets more features, safety and a powerful engine. It will continue its rivalry against the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun.

Kia Sonet on the other hand, has also had no update since 2020. The Sonet facelift model will receive several exterior and interior updates. The new Sonet will take on the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.