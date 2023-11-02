2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift Launched In India At Rs 96.4 Lakh

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift is on sale in 3 different models – 300d 4Matic with a 2.0L diesel, 450d 4Matic with a 3.0L diesel and 450 4Matic with a 3.0L petrol

In Mercedes’ SUV lineup, GLE is right in the middle, above GLC and below GLS. In India, GLE SUV has seen good reception from chauffeur-driven owners. The company has now launched 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift in India, starting from Rs. 96.4 Lakh for 300d 4Matic, Rs. 1.1 crore for 450 4Matic and Rs. 1.15 crore for 450d 4Matic (prices ex-sh). When compared to the 2023 AMG C43 sedan launched alongside it, 2023 GLE update is a lot subtler.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift Launched

With the launch of 2023 GLE facelift and 2023 AMG C43, Mercedes-Benz will not launch any new vehicles in India for the entire year. Sticking with 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift, there are a few notable changes on the outside. Even though these changes are subtle, they help in establishing visual differences over its preceding model. Deliveries for 300d 4matic and 400 4Matic models will commence immediately, while prospective 400d 4matic owners should wait till Jan 2024.

For starters, only the 450 and 450d models get AMG styling pack. There is a new grill with a single-horizontal slat and a large Mercedes three pointed star in the middle. Entirety of this grill is filled with little Mercedes three pointed stars. Headlights are all-new and boast an interesting LED DRL light signature that defies Mercedes’ previous lighting hierarchy of 1 LED slat for C, 2 for E and 3 for S level models.

The new front bumper is a lot sportier and attractive. There are aero slats in lower bumper too, uplifting GLE’s overall presence. In profile, there are minimal changes as it is just a minor facelift with subtle nip and tuck exercises. That said, alloy wheels are all new and are much swankier than before.

At the rear, Mercedes-Benz is offering a new set of LED tail lights that accentuate GLE’s width. Rear bumper is new too, with subtle updates. All of these combined, make 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift marginally more opulent and sophisticated as opposed to its preceding model.

Overhaul in powertrain department

On the inside, changes with 2023 GLE SUV are much more subtler. Owing to intended target demographic and prospective chauffer-driven owners, Mercedes-Benz is not offering its latest dashboard design with Superscreen setup with triple displays on sale with recently debuted E-Class.

Even India-bound E-Class LWB misses out on this setup as it is primarily targeted for chauffer-driven audience. The same dual horizontal screen layout with preceding GLE is carried over with 2023 GLE SUV. The centre AC vents with tasteful chrome lining on dashboard are new, though.

Key strengths for GLE include AIRMATIC suspension with adaptive damping, 4-zone climate control, electrically adjustable front and rear seats with memory function, large panoramic sunroof, soothing ambient lighting, rear seat legroom, 590W 13-speaker Burmester music system and more. Mercedes is offering 2023 GLE facelift in three models – 300d 4Matic and 450d 4Matic diesels and 450 4Matic petrol.

300d 4matic is equipped with a 2.0L 4-cyl diesel with 269 bhp and 550 Nm. 450d 4matic brings a straight 6-cyl diesel engine with around 367 bhp and 750 Nm. Lastly, we have a sole 450 4matic model with a straight 6-cyl petrol engine developing 381 bhp and 500 Nm. All models come equipped with a hybrid setup and a 9-speed torque converter and Merc’s 4matic AWD setup. No 4.0L twin turbo V8 option for India, though.

Words from the manufacturer

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said – The new LWB GLE, with its new design, enhanced features, latest equipment, and technological upgrades; is the most advanced GLE ever, continuing the luxury SUV’s success story in India. Approximately 20,000 GLEs are on Indian roads, strongly underlining the overwhelming customer response to the GLE over the generations, making it the most successful SUV in our portfolio. With the new GLE, our SUV customers now have a perfect luxury SUV suitable both for long-distance leisure travel with the family as well as city driving.