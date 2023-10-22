India-spec Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift Teased – E-CLass LWB Debuted

Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift

Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift will be one of the two vehicles that the company is launching on November 2nd – Second vehicle being C43 sedan

After launching GLC and EQE SUV in India, Mercedes-Benz has confirmed the launch of two more vehicles on November 2nd, 2023 – C43 sedan and GLE SUV. For the first time, Mercedes-Benz India has teased GLE SUV on social media handles. At the same time, new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB has debuted officially which is highly likely to be India-bound.

India-spec Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift

For a long time, Mercedes-Benz GLE has been a popular choice in mid-size luxury SUVs (not to be confused with segment marketed as mid-size SUV in India). The GLE is positioned above GLC in Merc’s SUV lineup and below GLS. Even though there aren’t many changes with new GLE facelift, Mercedes has done quite a bit to offer incremental upgrades.

Most of these changes are concentrated on the outside. To begin with, there is a new Mercedes star-studded grill along with new headlights that establish visual distinction from current model. New headlights digress from the two-slat LED DRL signature that Mercedes had been using with E-Class and GLE.

Front and rear bumpers along with new alloy wheels and black ORVMs are notable elements of Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift. On the inside, most of the dashboard layout has been carried over with dual 12.3. Considering that it will be a chauffeur-driven car in India, Merc’s latest and greatest Superscreen infotainment layout wouldn’t make much sense with GLE.

Where powertrains are concerned, GLE facelift is likely to pack a 2.0L 4-cyl diesel in 300d, a 3.0L 6-cyl turbo petrol in 450 guise and the updated 3.0L 6-cyl diesel 450d, replacing outgoing setup in 400d. The updated 450d will generate 367 bhp and 750 Nm.

Dimensions-wise, GLE facelift is 4935 mm long, 1948 mm wide, 1795 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2994 mm long wheelbase. Rivals include Volvo XC90, BMW X5, Audi Q7, Jeep Grand Cherokee and the likes.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB officially debuted

New E-Class SWB debuted officially and China-spec E-Class LWB surfaced on the internet in April 2023. For India, Merceds-Benz will probably only bring E-Class LWB like it has with outgoing model. Codenamed V214, this new E-Class LWB will replace the outgoing model and may potentially emerge as the best-selling Merc in India.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Debuted Officially

Considering product positioning of E-Class in India, we are likely to only get the LWB model. Dimensionally, new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB measures 5092 mm in length, 1880 mm in width, 1493 mm in height, and boasts a 3094 mm long wheelbase. New design has understated elegance and on the inside, there is a major revamp, as opposed to current model.

Given that E-Class LWB in India, primarily tickles the fancy of chauffer-driven customers, we don’t expect Merc’s Superscreen infotainment setup that China-spec model showed with select variants. Power-operated rear seats with ottoman, rear seat ventilation and rear privacy blinds are more likely features. New E-Class LWB will probably launch in India sometime in 2024, with same powertrains as current model.