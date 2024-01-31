2024 Audi Q7 Revealed With New Tech – India Bound In 2025?

With new tech, 2024 Audi Q7 is poised to take on BMW X5, Merc GLE, Volvo XC90, Land Rover Discovery and Range Rover Sport

The mid-size luxury SUV segment has been one of the most important for Audi. The German automaker offers its tried and tested Q7 SUV in this segment which is well known among the target demographic. Keeping this popular vehicle updated with modern tech, the company has revealed 2024 Audi Q7 SUV that is highly likely to be India-bound.

2024 Audi Q7 Revealed With New Tech

If you are wondering whether this 2024 update to Audi Q7 is a whole lot different to current model, you would be slightly disappointed. First revealed in 2015, this is 2nd generation of Audi Q7 and it witnessed a major facelift in 2020 with an updated digitised interior and a large influx of tech. New colour options include Ascari Blue, Sakhir Gold, and Chili Red.

Fast forwarding to 2024, 2nd Gen Audi Q7 is going strong with another major facelift. The car will go on sale in Europe immediately and Audi has priced it starting from EUR 79,300 which roughly translates to Rs. 71 lakh as per today’s currency exchange. Audi India is likely to launch it in 2025 after the Middle East, North America and other markets.

When launched in India, we can expect a higher price tag and it will lock its horns with other mid-size luxury SUVs like Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Volvo XC90, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, Land Rover Discovery and the likes. Dimensions and powertrain options remain similar to current model too.

What are the changes?

Front fascia gets a mild revision. Audi’s Singleframe grill is just as large, but sports a new pattern that lends a sophisticated appearance. A thick octagonal chrome surround goes around this grill. Lower bumper gets redesigned vertically laid-out corner air vents. The main change with this update has to be headlights.

2024 Audi Q7 offers an optional HD Matrix lighting package that works on laser diodes instead of LEDs. These are the first for Q7 SUV and bring customisable daytime running light signatures. There are four signatures to choose from and these are on offer with standard LED headlights too, and not just optional Laser Matrix headlights.

Speaking of standard equipment, Audi Q7 offers 19-inch alloy wheels, contrast stitching on the inside, aluminium roof rails, rear-view camera and parking assist. There is a plethora of optional extras too. Owners can spec up their 2024 Q7 to have 22-inch alloy wheels as well. Interiors remain largely unchanged. But infotainment screen now support 3rd party apps like Spotify and Virtual Cockpit show warnings for new driver assistance features.

There are two engine options to choose from for 2024 Audi Q7 – a 3.0L 335 bhp V6 petrol and a 3.0L V6 diesel. The latter is offered in two states of tune – 228 bhp and 282 bhp. Only the SQ7 gets 4.0L 500 bhp V8 petrol engine and sports extensive black exterior elements, a chin spoiler and oval exhaust tips.