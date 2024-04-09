2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Reach Dealerships – New Features, Hardware, Graphics

The new and updated 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is now better equipped to take on the likes of TVS Apache 160 2V and Honda Unicorn and Yamaha FZ

The Pulsar range has been one of the most popular motorcycle sub-brands in India by a long shot. With immense popularity and loyalty, Pulsar still revs the heart of many motorcycling enthusiasts. The 125cc Pulsars might be the highest volume generators for Bajaj. But updating Pulsar 150 is just as crucial. That’s exactly what Bajaj is doing, a real update.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Reach Dealerships

We say a real update because Pulsar 150 has been kept the same for a very long time. Sure, Bajaj updated Pulsar 150’s engine to meet BS6 P1 emission norms in 2020 and BS6 P2 emission norms in 2023. But design-wise and features-wise Pulsar 150 has been more or less the same since what, 2008?

Bajaj is not messing with the design of Pulsar 150 at all. Which is a good thing. Original Pulsar design is one of the most soothing and timeless we have seen. Whatever Pulsar brand is today, it is because of the legacy of Pulsar 150. A lot is riding on this update and Bajaj has kept it simple.

Speaking of updates, there have to be new stickers and there are. As seen in the video by AutoTechInfo, Bajaj has offered new and more stylish graphics to entice younger audiences. These new graphics accompanied by 3D Pulsar logo on fuel tank lend a sporty appeal. Other design attributes like muscular tank shrouds and underbelly cowl are still present.

New Instrument Screen

For the first time in Pulsar 150’s history, Bajaj is offering a fully digital instrument console that we have seen with other Pulsars updated recently. We get a large LCD cluster that shows all the vehicular information at a glance. This replaces the old analog/digital instrument cluster. This cluster packed an analog tacho and digital speedo.

Now, both the tacho and speedo are now digital with this new update and there is a gear position indicator as well. This cluster supports Bluetooth connectivity and you can connect your smartphone via Bajaj’s proprietary app. However, it would have been nicer if the company had offered 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 with turn-by-turn navigation features like recently updated NS160 and NS200.

It has to be seen whether Bajaj is offering this instrument cluster as standard fitment or only with top-spec dual disc split seat variant that we see in the video. AutoTechInfo also mentioned dual-channel ABS, something that has never been offered on Pulsar 150 before. Other attributes like clip-on handlebar, split seat, dual disc brakes, 90/90-17 front and 120/80-17 rear tyres, USB charger, halogen turn indicators remain as they were.

Powertrain is unchanged too. This 149.5cc single-cylinder air-cooled 2V SOHC engine still develops 13.8 bhp of peak power and 13.2 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The video quotes a price of Rs. 1,38,928 (on road, Uttar Pradesh) for this very top-spec 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150. Proper ex-sh prices should be announced soon.