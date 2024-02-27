2024 Pulsar NS160 Detailed In First Look Walkaround – Prices Out

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and NS160 continue with similar chassis and componentry as seen on their earlier counterparts but will receive improved instrumentation

As initial examples of the new Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and NS160 start moving into dealership showrooms, several factors come to the fore. The company had also teased these two bikes on social media earlier this month drawing our attention to features updates. Updated Pulsar NS160 starts from Rs. 1.46 lakh and Pulsar NS200 starts from Rs. 1.55 lakh (both ex-sh).

2024 Pulsar NS200 And NS160 Prices

After Bajaj Auto Limited launched Pulsar N150 and N160 with updated instrumentation, the company has now turned their attention to updating the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and NS160. As per new pricing, Pulsar NS160 is now Rs. 9,000 dearer and Pulsar NS200 is now Rs. 8,000 dearer. It may be seen from monthly sales charts, that the Pulsar range has been a resounding success story for Bajaj Auto Limited ever since it was launched.

The Pulsar NS200 was launched in 2012 while NS 160 marked its entry into the segment in 2017 and now comes in a new avatar for 2024 model year. There is a new fascia with revised LED DRLs in the shape of a lightning bolt. Along with that, there are LED turn indicators too.

But the star of the show has to be the new fully digital instrument LCD cluster that features Bluetooth connectivity, notification alerts and call alerts. Unlike recently updated Pulsar N150 and Pulsar N160, Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar NS200 get turn-by-turn navigation too. There is an added Type-A USB charger along with a slightly revised tail tidy.

Changes with MY2024 Pulsar NS

Bajaj Auto has introduced several upgrades on the new gen Pulsar NS200 and NS160 as indicated by units reaching the dealerships. Pulsar NS200 and the NS160 also get USD telescopic front forks and safety is also augmented as the company has introduced dual channel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS).

Notable attributes continue to include split-style seats, a muscular fuel tank, a perimeter frame, pillion grab handles, clip-on handlebars, body coloured cowl and an engine cowl. There is an improved switchgear with added buttons to control the new instrument screen.

Pulsar NS200 will continue to draw power via a 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine offering 24.13 hp at 9,750 rpm and 18.74 Nm torque at 8,000 rpm mated to a 6-speed transmission. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 will also be powered by the same 160.3 cc single-cylinder engine capable of 17.2 hp power at 9,000 rpm and 14.6 Nm torque at 7,250 rpm mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 will rival the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V along with the Honda Hornet 2.0 and KTM 200 Duke. Pulsar NS160 will rival the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Honda SP160, Suzuki Gixxer and Hero Xtreme 160R 4V.