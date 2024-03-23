Bajaj Sales Breakup February 2024 – Pulsar, Dominar, Chetak, Avenger

It was the Bajaj Pulsar range that contributed most to domestic sales figures while Boxer saw the highest exports

Bajaj Auto Limited, a leading two and three wheeler manufacturer in India, has reported outstanding sales growth across its two wheeler segment. Total sales (domestic + exports) in February 2024 stood at 2,71,686 units, up from 2,18,975 units sold in February 2023. This related to a MoM de-growth as Bajaj Auto has sold a total (domestic + exports) of 2,86,106 units in January 2024.

Bajaj Sales Breakup February 2024

Bajaj Auto reported a 41.60 percent YoY growth in domestic sales in the past month. Sales stood at 1,62,003 units, up from 1,14,408 units sold in February 2023 relating to a volume growth of 47,595 units. It was the Bajaj Pulsar range that amassed the most sales at 1,12,544 units, a 40.49 percent YoY improvement over 80,106 units sold in February 2023 to command a 69.47 percent share on this list.

In the Pulsar range, it was its 125cc that saw most buyers with 62,207 units sold last month while Pulsar 150cc sales stood at 29,518 units, each posting YoY growth. However, Pulsar 250cc sales dipped to 4,118 units, from 4,839 units sold in February 2023. Earlier this month, Bajaj expanded the Pulsar range with the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS125. It comes in with a price tag of Rs 1.05 lakh (ex.sh) making it around Rs 5,000 more expensive than its predecessor.

Bajaj Platina sales dipped by 20.04 percent YoY to 28,718 units. However, the company has been actively testing a new CNG motorcycle benchmarked against a Platina. Set to launch later this year, this will be the company’s first CNG motorcycle. It will compete against ICE commuter bikes that currently include the Splendor Plus and Honda Shine 100. This new CNG bike could be the most fuel efficient bike in its segment with best in class mileage in the commuter segment.

Bajaj Chetak (13,620 units) has posted outstanding YoY growth of 417.08 units when compared to just 2634 units sold in February 2023, while Bajaj CT (4,767 units) has seen a 4.91 percent YoY growth. Of the CT lineup, each of these numbers was contributed by the 110cc model with CT 125cc sales down to 0 units. Domestic sales of the Avenger and Dominar suffered a setback with sales down 13.75 percent and 45.51 percent to 1,656 units and 698 units respectively.

Exports Led by Boxer in February 2024

Exports of Bajaj Auto grew by 5.18 percent YoY in February 2024 to 1,09,983 units, up from 1,04,567 units shipped in February 2023. Commanding a 54.97 percent share was Bajaj Boxer with 60,456 units sold last month, a de-growth of 1.55 percent YoY over 61,408 units sold in February 2023 to command a 54.97 percent share on this export list.

In the Boxer lineup, it was the Boxer 110cc that received the most attention with 36,448 units sold while there were 17,912 units of Boxer 150cc and 6,096 units of Boxer 125cc also shipped last month. Pulsar exports improved by 62.61 percent YoY to 28,338 units with its 200cc receiving the most attention at 14,688 units but its 150cc being in higher demand over its 125cc and 250cc models.

Bajaj Auto reported a YoY de-growth for the CT (9,636 units), Discover (6,012 units) and Dominar (2,868 units). However, exports of the Platina and Avenger grew to 1,809 units and 864 units, up 148.15 percent and 414.29 percent respectively in February 2024.