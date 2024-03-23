Bajaj Pulsar N250 2024 Model Launch Soon – USD Forks, Upgraded Tech

With new features, Pulsar N250 will have improved capabilities against rivals such as KTM 250 Duke and Dominar 250

With the Pulsar range contributing more than 2/3rd of Bajaj’s overall sales in the domestic market, it is imperative to introduce updates at regular intervals. Bajaj had earlier announced that six new Pulsar bikes will be launched by the end of FY-23. New versions of N150, N160, NS160 and NS200 have already been launched. Next month, Bajaj is likely to introduce the 2024 version of Pulsar N250.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 2024 – New features

One of the key updates will be a new reverse LCD instrument screen with Bluetooth connectivity. It is likely to be the same unit, as introduced with the updated Pulsar NS200. With the Bajaj Ride Connect App, users will be able to pair their smartphones to access calls and text messages. Other information such as battery health and mobile signal strength will also be displayed.

The new LCD screen will also have turn-by-turn navigation. To access the functions of the instrument console, a dedicated mode button is expected to be added to the switchgear. New tech capabilities introduced with Pulsar N250 will enhance its appeal among young enthusiasts.

While Pulsar bikes have always been liked for their peppy performance, the tech kit was often below expectations. Especially when compared to rival offerings. It appears that Bajaj is finally fixing all such issues with the new, updated Pulsar models.

New Pulsar N250 to get USD forks

At the time of their launch, Pulsar 250 twins were expected to get USD forks. However, the bikes were equipped with conventional telescopic forks. This was a bit disheartening for enthusiasts who were expecting the best features with the biggest Pulsar.

The 2024 model will fix the issue, as it is expected to get USD forks. Bajaj already offers USD forks with Pulsar bikes such as NS160 and NS200. USD forks enable agile handling and fast cornering. The bike’s visual appeal is also improved with USD forks.

New 2024 Pulsar N250 specs, performance

Core mechanicals will remain unchanged for 2024 Pulsar N250. The monoshock suspension at rear will be carried forward. The bike has 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 100/80 front and 130/70 rear tyres. Braking setup comprises 300 mm and 230 mm discs at front and rear, respectively. Seat height of 795 mm seems appropriate for optimal control and handling. New 2024 Pulsar N250 could lose some weight, which will help improve the bike’s power to weight ratio. The current model weighs 162 kg.

Powering the Pulsar N250 is a 249.07 cc, single cylinder, 2-valve, oil cooled, FI engine. It generates 24.5 PS of max power and 21.5 Nm of peak torque. The bike has a constant mesh 5-speed gearbox. Updates for the bike are likely to result in slightly higher pricing. The current model is available at a starting price of Rs 1.50 lakh.

