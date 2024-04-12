2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 For Latin Market Debuts – New Colours, Looks Upmarket

The Latin-spec Bajaj Pulsar N160 competes with TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Hero Hunk 160 (Xtreme 160R), Honda X-Blade and Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Auto in India has been on a launch spree bringing new Pulsars left right and centre. The company has recently updated Pulsar N160 in India along with Pulsar N150. There was a completely different update to Pulsar N160 globally which is a far more appealing proposition visually than what we got in India. Let’s take a look.

Latin-Spec 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 Detbus

One of world’s leading 2W and 3W manufacturer, Bajaj Auto, has been serving many global markets shipping products manufactured in India. Latin American market is one of the largest markets that Bajaj caters to outside of India. Here, Bajaj sells a bunch of 160cc motorcycles in the form of Pulsar N160 and Pulsar NS160.

Company’s strategy on a broader spectrum is to revamp the entire Pulsar portfolio in India in 2024. The new ‘Biggest Ever Pulsar’ is incoming too. In Latin market, however, the agenda is to offer more panache. In that regard, we can see dual-tone colours on Pulsar N160 that are not on offer in India.

We get Pearl Metallic White, Polar Sky Blue and Brooklyn Black shades in India. In Latin market, Bajaj is offering two striking dual-tone shades – Khaki Green with Silver and Navy Blue with Silver. Along with that, Bajaj has gone overboard with stickers for Latin market. These stickers are in contrasting colours and they’re executed very nicely and almost lend a triple-tone effect.

We also liked the the new and stylish side body guard or engine guard or crash guard with a plastic cover that looks much more sophisticated. Especially when compared to the exposed bent steel pipe crash guard we get in India. The stickers on body panels covering rear subframe look nice.

Wheel pinstripe and Dual-channel ABS stickers are finished in contrasting shade – a fluorescent neon yellow with Khaki shade and neon orange with Navy Blue shade. Because of these attributes, Latin-spec Bajaj Pulsar N160 looks like a different machine altogether, despite being the same bike as sold in India. The power of colours and stickers, eh?

We want these colours too, Bajaj Auto

Looking at the Latin-spec model, we wish Bajaj Auto gave these striking dual-tone shades with those funky stickers and the premium-looking crash guards to India-spec model too. Especially that Khaki Green shade and Silver with neon yellow contrasts. Rest of the componentry is identical to India-spec model.

Where features are concerned, Latin-spec model lacks the new fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity that we got last month. The same 164.82cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine with around 16 bhp and 14.5 Nm is seen with Latin-spec model, mated to a 5-speed gearbox as well. There, Pulsar N160 competes against TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Hero Hunk 160 (Xtreme 160R in India), Honda X-Blade, Gixxer 155, Yamaha FZ and Bajaj’s own Pulsar NS160.