Bajaj Pulsar 400 Launch Date 3rd May – To Be Priced Below Dominar?

When launched, Bajaj Pulsar NS400 can emerge as the most affordable 40 hp, 400cc bike in the country

Over the last few months, Bajaj has been busy updating its Pulsar range. It’s imperative since the Pulsar range contributes more than 2/3rd of the company’s domestic sales. Pulsar bikes are also popular across international markets. Share in exports is more than 25 percent.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400 launch date confirmed

Earlier this year, Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj had talked about the upcoming launch of the biggest Pulsar ever. While it was easy to guess a 400cc Pulsar, an exact launch date was not provided. It has now been confirmed that the biggest Pulsar NS400 will be launched on May 03. In the company’s lineup, the Pulsar NS400 will be positioned below the Dominar 400. It can be the most affordable bike in its class at the time of launch.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400 – Specs, performance

One of the possibilities is that Bajaj Pulsar NS400 could be built on the perimeter chassis in use with Pulsar NS200. It is capable of handling higher capacity engines. Moreover, the chassis is likely to be further strengthened to support the bigger engine. Talking about performance, Pulsar NS400 will be using the older 373cc single cylinder engine in use with Dominar 400. Even KTM 390 Adventure and RC 390 have the same engine.

On the Dominar 400, the 373-cc engine delivers 40 PS and 35 Nm. Onboard the KTM bikes, the output is higher at 43.5 PS and 37 Nm. Whether Pulsar NS400 will choose to match the KTMs or stick to the lower state of tune remains to be seen. The engine will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Pulsar NS400 will be equipped with a slip and assist clutch. However, in view of the affordable pricing strategy, it is not certain if a quickshifter will be offered as standard. Expected to be lightweight in comparison to Dominar 400, upcoming Pulsar NS400 will deliver an agile performance.

Some of the key features that will be offered as standard with Pulsar NS400 include USD forks and dual-channel ABS. The bike will have a full digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. Users will be able to pair their smartphones to access a range of features and functionalities. Turn-by-turn navigation could be part of the tech package.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400 launch price

There are multiple options available in the 40 hp, 400cc club. Apart from Dominar and KTM bikes, there’s Triumph Speed 400 and 400X. Pulsar NS400 could be the most affordable option in this segment. As of now, the Dominar 400 is available at a starting price of Rs 2.31 lakh. The arrival of Pulsar NS400 could dent sales of Dominar 400. The latter hasn’t been performing as per expectations. Percentage share in sales in February was a minuscule 0.43 percent. Such factors put a question mark on the future of Dominar 400.