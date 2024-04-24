2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 Launch Price Rs 1.39 L – USD Forks, New Features

In addition to the USD forks, Bajaj Pulsar N160 has also received other updates such as new graphics and LED turn signals

As part of its ongoing program to update the Pulsar range, Bajaj has introduced USD forks for Pulsar N160. This is the second update for the streetfighter, after having received a new instrument console and redesigned switchgear earlier this year in February. These updates are in line with Bajaj’s focus on delivering max value to its customers.

Pulsar N160 USD forks upgrade

As compared to Pulsar NS160 and NS200 that have USD forks in grey shade, Pulsar N160 gets the inverted forks in a light golden colour. It presents an exciting contrast with the bike’s all-black skin. With USD forks, Pulsar N160 will allow users to accelerate and manoeuvre curves with more confidence. Improvements are also expected for overall braking experience.

Addition of USD forks places Pulsar N160 at an advantageous position in relation to its rivals. Other bikes in this segment include TVS Apache RTR 4V, Hero Xtreme 160R, Suzuki Gixxer and Yamaha FZ-FI. As of now, none of these bikes have USD forks.

In other changes, the graphics on the fuel tank has been updated with new ‘N160’ lettering. The font used has a chequered flag pattern, which highlights the bike’s racing spirit. The earlier detailing such as the dual-tone decals on the side fairing and headlamp cowl has been retained. Another key update is LED lights replacing the halogen units on the turn indicators. It can help improve visibility for other road users in dark conditions. Most other features are the same as that of the current model.

Earlier this year in February, Bajaj Pulsar N160 was updated with a fully digital instrument console. It has Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to pair their smartphones via Bajaj Ride Connect app. Take a look at the detailed walkaround by Dev MTR below.

Users can access calls, SMS alerts, signal status and phone battery level. However, turn-by-turn navigation is not available. The digital instrument displays a range of information such as odometer, speedometer, tachometer, distance to empty indicator, real-time and average mileage and gear position indicator. A USB charging port was also added to Pulsar N160 in February.

Pulsar N160 – Performance, specs

Other hardware is the same as earlier. Powering Bajaj Pulsar N160 is a 164.82 cc, single cylinder, oil-cooled engine. It delivers 16 PS and 14.65 Nm. The bike has a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. Dual-channel ABS variants are equipped with 300 mm and 230 mm discs at front and rear, respectively. At rear, the bike has nitrox monoshock suspension. Wheels are 17-inch at both ends, shod with 100/80 front and 130/70 rear tyres.

Updated Pulsar N160 with USD forks is available at a starting price of Rs 1,39,795 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). On-road price works out at around Rs 1.75 lakh. As compared to the earlier model, Pulsar N160 with USD forks is costlier by Rs 7,270. It is Rs 6,906 cheaper in comparison to Pulsar NS160.