2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160, N150 Launched – New Tech Inbound

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 will take the fight directly to TVS Apache RTR 160 4V which has been considered a benchmark in the segment

With progressing technology, Bajaj is playing catch-up to keep its popular Pulsar motorcycle lineup up-to-date. After offering USD front forks with Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar NS200, Bajaj has now turned its progressive gaze at Pulsar N150 and Pulsar N160. The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 and Pulsar N150 bring technology that is first-ever for Bajaj.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 & Pulsar N150

Bajaj has been the de facto king of performance commuter motorcycles in India. With the launch of Pulsar series of motorcycles, Bajaj carved out a niche for itself. Bajaj developed Pulsar series to provide tech-laden, good-looking, performant and sporty commuter motorcycles for the average Indian without breaking his/her bank.

The new technology that 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 and Pulsar N150 feature is a fully digital instrument LCD cluster. The headline figure, however, is that this instrument cluster now supports Bluetooth connectivity with a dedicated Bajaj Ride Connect App. To cycle through this interface on the go, there is a new Mode button on left switchgear.

2024 Pulsar N160 price starts from Rs. 1,30,560 (ex-sh) offered in three shades – Black, Red and Blue, while Pulsar N150 price starts from Rs. 1,17,677 offered in Black and White shades. Where design is concerned, 2024 Pulsar N160 and N150 look identical to their predecessors, drawing inspiration from their bigger brother, Pulsar N250.

New features!

With the addition of Bluetooth connectivity, users can now connect their smartphone with their beloved Pulsar N160 and N150. Doing so, you get to accept or reject calls on the go, mobile notification alerts, mobile signal strength and battery level. Apart from that, gear position indicator, distance to empty, instant fuel economy and average fuel economy are notable features.

Design, chassis and other cycle parts are the same as before including body panels, fuel tank, and headlamp assembly. Pulsar N160’s 164.82cc DTS-i engine makes 15.8 bhp of power and 14.65 Nm of torque. We can expect fuel economy figures of around 45 kmpl from this engine.

Pulsar N150, on the other hand, gets a 149.68cc engine that generates 14.3 bhp and 13.5 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Bajaj promises best-in-class power and torque, best-in-class passing acceleration (30-70 kph), smoothest gear shifts and an accentuated exhaust note with both bikes.

Striking design

Bajaj Pulsar N160 shares most of its features with its elder sibling N250. It gets naked wolf LED DRLs, Bi-LED projector headlamps, and a digital instrument console like N250 with features like gear position indicator. Overall motorcycle design is muscular and aggressive that fits the bill for younger riders.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 and Pulsar N150 are steps in the right direction. With modern technology, Bajaj better positions its products as opposed to Apache 160 and Apache 160 4V from TVS, FZ lineup from Yamaha, Xtreme 160R 4V and Gixxer 150 from Suzuki.