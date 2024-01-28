2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150 Arrives In Showroom – New Features, Detailed Walkaround

As part of its evolutionary cycle, Bajaj is upgrading the Pulsar N150 with cosmetic touch-ups and new features

For long, Pulsar bikes have remained one of the favourites for enthusiasts. Bajaj has introduced updates and new bikes at regular intervals, in line with evolving market trends and rival offerings. Pulsar bikes to get newer versions this year include N150, N160, 220F, N250 and F250. Here we look at the all-new Pulsar N150 to understand what’s new and the bike’s improved capabilities.

2024 Pulsar N150 – Improved styling

Updated Pulsar N150 gets a refreshed front fascia that exudes a sportier and more aggressive persona. There’s an interplay of glossy and matte finish on the panels, which creates a vibrant profile for the bike. This dual-tone effect can be seen across the headlamp cowl, front fender, fuel tank and side panels. A new graphics theme has been used, combining the shades of red, white and grey. The wheels also get the sporty red and white treatment. Two colour options are on offer, Pearl Metallic White and Ebony Black.

2024 Pulsar N150 – New features

A larger bi-functional LED projector headlamp not only looks dominant, but also offers unmatched illumination. User safety is improved with the precise beam of the projector headlamp. Flanking the headlamp are the LED pilot lamps, which lend a human touch to the bike. Turn signals, however, continue to be halogen units. The bike has a wide handlebar and sporty rear-view mirrors. The chunky fuel tank adds more character to the bike. It comes with 3D Pulsar badging in chrome finish, which complements the bike’s sporty profile.

Lower section looks sorted with the use of an angular engine guard with sporty graphics. Side profile has also been decluttered with the use of an underbelly exhaust. This positioning also improves the bike’s centre of gravity, thereby ensuring better control and handling. The throaty exhaust note further enhances overall riding pleasure.

New Pulsar N150 offers a comfortable, upright riding stance with the single disc variant. For a sportier stance, users can choose the dual-disc variant. With seat height of 790 mm, even shorter riders can unlock the full potential of the bike. The single piece seat has a narrow front section, which ensures improved ground reachability.

2024 Pulsar N150 – Tech upgrades

Bajaj has equipped the 2024 Pulsar N150 with a USB mobile charging port. It is located close to the tank flap. The bike also gets a new infinity console, featuring a digital screen and an analogue tachometer. Users can access a range of information including distance to empty readout and service reminders.

2024 Pulsar N150 – Specs, performance

2024 Pulsar N150 has 31 mm telescopic forks at front and a new monoshock suspension at rear. The latter is designed to ensure improved balance and handling. The bike gets single-channel ABS and wider tyres (90/90-17 F, 120/80-17 R). Powering the bike is a new, refined 149.68 cc engine that churns out 14.5 PS of max power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Gear shift feel has been improved and a damper has been added to reduce noise and vibrations.