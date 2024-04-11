2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Compared With Rivals – Best Price:Performance Ratio!

When 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 compared with rivals, it strikes a better price:performance ratio against Apache RTR 200, Hornet 2.0, Gixxer 250 and MT-15

In a calculated move, Bajaj Auto is giving its indigenous 250cc platform a major boost with a recent update. Launched yesterday, 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 strikes a much higher VFM quotient with the introduction of a ton of new cycle parts, features and technology at a negligible price increment. But how does it compare to rivals?

If it was up to us, we would have compared the newly launched 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 with Suzuki Gixxer 250, Honda CB300F and Bajaj’s own Dominar 250. Except for Suzuki Gixxer 250, Bajaj doesn’t seem to be considering the other two as immediate rivals for the new Pulsar N250. Instead, Bajaj is positioning Pulsar N250 against Honda Hornet 2.0, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Yamaha MT-15 and Suzuki Gixxer 250.

Starting with engine displacement, both Gixxer 250 and Pulsar N250 have the edge here with Yamaha MT-15 being the smallest engine. MT-15 has the least amount of torque at 14.1 Nm and Honnet 2.0 has the least power. If we take raw performance, it is Gixxer 250 that packs 26.5 bhp and 22.2 Nm, both best in this comparison.

Bajaj N250 develops 24.5 bhp and 21.5 Nm, not far off from Gixxer. But Bajaj’s performance metrics are achieved earlier in the rev range than Gixxer, which might prove to be an advantage. MT-15 proves to be quite a screamer making its peak performance at much higher revs. When compared to Apache RTR 200, N250 has more power and torque and at lower revs. Bajaj doesn’t show gearbox stats in their table because N250 gets a 5-speed gearbox, while Gixxer 250 packs a 6-speed unit.

Wheelbase is the longest with Hornet 2.0 and shortest with MT-15. Apache RTR 200 scores some brownie points for offering the highest 180 mm ground clearance. Where Kerb weight is concerned, nothing can beat Yamaha’s MT-15 weighing just 139 kg, whereas the just-launched Pulsar N250 is in fact the heaviest at 164 kg.

At the front, only Hornet 2.0, Pulsar N250 and Gixxer 250 offer 110-section tyres, while MT-15 offers 100-section and Apache 90-section. Where rear tyres are concerned, Gixxer offers the fattest 150-section tyre and Apache packs 130-section tyre, whereas others including N250 pack a 140-section tyre. N250 packs the biggest fuel tank at 14L, which is always appreciated.

Pulsar N250 has best Price:Performance ratio

Braking hardware is the most promising only with N250 and Gixxer 250 with 300 mm front disc. N250 has a larger 230 mm rear disc, though. Except for Hornet 2.0, all the vehicles offer dual-channel ABS. Except for Gixxer 250, all the vehicles offer a slipper clutch. N250 just offered Traction Control, while MT-15 was the only one to offer it.

TVS loves to showcase a fatter brochure, hence Apache RTR 200 is the only one to get riding modes and ABS modes. With 2024 update, Pulsar N250 now gets three ABS modes too. Bajaj is the only one to offer a USB socket as standard. Honda Hornet lacks any sort of Bluetooth connectivity, while others offer it in varied functionality.

MT-15 and Gixxer 250 can’t accept and reject calls, whereas Apache and Pulsar can. Only N250 and MT-15 have DTE (Distance To Empty) readout. A glaring omission in MT-15 is the lack of navigation, something with Pulsar N250, Gixxer 250 and RTR 200 offer. Bajaj wants to draw your attention towards the price-to-power ratio of Rs. 6,156 per PS and the price-to-torque ratio of Rs. 7,015 per PS. Both of them are lowest in segment, striking a stellar VFM proposition.

Where pricing is concerned, Bajaj Pulsar N250 costs Rs. 1.51 lakh (ex-sh) and is not as affordable as the TVS Apache RTR 200 at Rs. 1,46,820 (ex-sh) and Honda Hornet 2.0 at Rs. 1.39 lakh (ex-sh). However, it is a better proposition when opposed to Yamaha MT-15 at Rs. 1.72 lakh (ex-sh) and Suzuki Gixxer 250 at Rs. 1.81 lakh (ex-sh).