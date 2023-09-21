Honda Repsol Edition Launched With Hornet 2.0, Dio 125

Mechanically, Honda Repsol Edition of both Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 remain identical to their standard models respectively

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has launched special Repsol Edition variants of their popular Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125. Both motorcycles now get special liveries with Repsol branding. With Repsol Editions, Honda intends to celebrate India’s maiden MotoGP event – Moto GP Bharat.

Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition

Honda recently updated the Hornet 2.0 and made it comply BS6 P2 emission standards along with RDE norms and E20 fuel compatibility. This naked street commuter is one of the sportiest and most appealing motorcycles in its segment. Hornet 2.0 holds quite a pull on prospective buyers with its captivating design and appearance.

Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition costs Rs. 1.4 lakh (ex-sh), which is Rs. 1,000 more expensive than standard model. Repsol Edition gets a new stylish and dual-tone livery. Primary colours of choice are Ross White and Vibrant Orange. The Ross White elements extend from rear subframe body panels through side body panels and into its fuel tank.

At the fuel tank, this Ross White livery lends the look of a perimeter frame, even though Hornet 2.0 gets a diamond frame. Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition gets red pillion grab handles and red pin striping on alloy wheels. The 184.4cc single-cylinder engine gets 17 bhp of power and 15.9 Nm of torque. Slipper clutch, petal disc brakes, single-channel ABS, full LED lighting are notable elements.

Dio 125 Repsol Edition

In Honda’s extensive scooter lineup, Dio 125 is the newest. Range starts from Rs. 83,400 and the Repsol Edition costs Rs. 90,000 (both prices ex-sh). Dio 125 shares the design and body panels with 110cc Dio and packs new and modern features. Smart key and fully digital instrument cluster are new and highlight elements.

Repsol Edition of Dio 125 gets the same Ross White and Vibrant Orange colour livery. As opposed to black wheels on Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition, Dio 125 Repsol Edition gets alloy wheels painted in Vibrant Orange. There are multiple brandings and other visual highlights exclusive to Repsol Edition.

The 123.92cc engine on Dio 125 generates 8.2 bhp of power and 10.4 Nm of torque. Dio 125 Repsol Edition features 12-inch alloy wheels, disc brakes and CBS as standard model.

Words from the manufacturer

Introducing HMSI’s latest offerings, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Racing is the heart of Honda. The pinnacle of motorcycle racing, MotoGP, is happening in India for the first time ever and there is a lot of enthusiasm among the Indian fans to witness history in the making. To further amplify their excitement, we have launched the 2023 Repsol Editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125. We wish the upcoming BharatGP to be a great success.”

Commenting on the launch of the 2023 Repsol Limited Edition models, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are excited to launch the new 2023 Repsol Edition of Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125.

Both these models have delighted customers in their respective segments and with the launch of these Limited-Edition versions, we are happy to transform Honda’s racing DNA on Indian roads for the MotoGP fans in India. We also extend our best wishes to the Repsol Honda Team for the maiden BharatGP.”