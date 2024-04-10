2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Launched At Rs. 1.51 Lakh – New Features, Componentry

All these updates seen with 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched, might make their way on Pulsar F250 in the future

After around two decades when the first Pulsar was introduced in 2001, Bajaj launched Pulsar 250 twins in India a couple of years ago for an introductory price of Rs 1.38 lakh for the naked N250 and Rs 1.40 lakh for the semi-faired F250. Since launch, Pulsar 250 haven’t been updated until now. Say Namaste to the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250.

2024 Pulsar N250 Launched

At the time of launch, Pulsar 250 was offered with two colour options – Racing Red and Techno Grey. The Caribbean Blue colour option was added later. But the 2024 Pulsar N250 gets three shades – Red, White and Black. Only the Black shade will get Black finish on USD forks and the other two get Gold finish on USD forks.

Speaking of USD forks, that is among the primary updates with MY2024 Pulsar N250. This update primarily revolves around upgraded cycle parts, upgraded features and a brand new fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity along with turn-by-turn navigation. We have seen this cluster on recently updated NS200 and NS160 as well.

Updates with cycle parts include the aforementioned USD forks. These are 37mm units and are sourced from Endurance. There is a fatter 140-section rear tyre that should ensure more traction and increase rideability. Both the fatter tyre and USD front forks add an overall muscular approach to motorcycle as well.

Where features are concerned, Bajaj Auto has added traction control to Pulsar N250 for the first time. This is a welcome addition that should contribute to overall safety aspect of this motorcycle. Traction control system can be turned off altogether, when the motorcycle is in Off-road ABS mode.

Speaking of, Bajaj has also added ABS riding modes for the first time on Pulsar N250 as well. There are three of them in total – Rain, Road and Off-Road. Unlike the Traction Control, you can’t turn off ABS at rear wheel even in Off-Road mode.

Where pricing is concerned, 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 costs Rs. 1,50,829 (ex-sh), which is a price hike of just Rs. 1,829 over its preceding model. The pricing seems to be more than justified when considering all the upgrades Bajaj has offered.

Powertrains

There are no powertrain updates for 2024 Pulsar N250. The same 249.07 cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine generates 24.5 PS of max power at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh transmission. The bike is equipped with a slip and assist clutch.

Rear Nitrox mono-shock suspension unit is retained. The bike has 17-inch wheels at both ends, now shod with 100-section front and 140-section rear tubeless tyres. Braking system comprises 300mm front and 230mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS.

Just like other Pulsar motorcycles, Pulsar 250 promises optimal torque availability across a wide rev range. As per user feedback, the bike can achieve a top speed of around 130 kmph. These updates could make their way to Pulsar F250 as well.

