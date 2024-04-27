2024 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Launch After P400 – LED, Digi Console, Bluetooth, USD

A comprehensive range of updates for Bajaj Pulsar RS200 will enable improved competencies against rivals Hero Karizma XMR and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

As part of its ongoing initiative to update the Pulsar range, Bajaj is working on the new 2024 version of Pulsar RS200. While an exact launch timeline is not available, the updated bike is expected to be launched in the coming months. Multiple new features are likely to be introduced for 2024 Pulsar RS200.

New Bajaj Pulsar RS200 – Key Updates

It will be great if Pulsar RS200 gets some design changes. The current model has a sporty profile, but there’s scope for improvement in line with evolving design aesthetics. A sportier fairing, along with some new colours and graphics can significantly transform the Pulsar RS200.

In terms of functional updates, 2024 Pulsar RS200 is expected to get a LED headlamp. Another key update can be USD forks at front. Bajaj has introduced USD forks with multiple Pulsar bikes, the most recent being Pulsar N160.

Tech kit can be upgraded with a full digital instrument console. It will have Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to pair their smartphones to access a range of functions. Apart from the basic calls, SMS and music functions, the new digital console can also get turn-by-turn navigation.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 – Performance, specs

Engine will be the same as earlier, a 199.5 cc, liquid cooled unit that delivers 24.5 PS and 18.7 Nm. In comparison, Karizma XMR has a 210cc engine that makes 25.5 PS and 20.4 Nm. Gixxer 250 has a 249cc engine that churns out 26.5 PS and 22.2 Nm. Pulsar RS200 has 17-inch wheels, shod with 100/80 front and 130/70 rear tyres. At rear, the Nitrox mono shock absorber with Canister will be carried forward.

Pulsar RS200 has 300 mm and 230 mm disc brakes at front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. It remains to be seen if ABS ride modes will be introduced with new Pulsar RS200. This feature can be borrowed from Pulsar N250 that has ABS ride modes of Road, Rain and Offroad. Traction control is another possibility for new Pulsar RS200.

2024 Pulsar RS200 price

With the updates, new Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is expected to have a slightly higher pricing. The existing model is available at a starting price of Rs 1.73 lakh. Even with the price hike, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 will continue to be one of the most affordable fully-faired bikes in its class. Rival Hero Karizma XMR is available at a starting price of Rs 1.80 lakh, whereas Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 starts at Rs 1.81 lakh.

In May, Bajaj will also launch the biggest Pulsar – the Pulsar 400. Along with updating the Pulsar range, Bajaj is also working on various other new products. For example, there’s a new CNG commuter bike under development. In the EV segment, Bajaj is expected to launch a new, affordable version of Chetak electric scooter. Bajaj is also evaluating possibilities of launching a hydrogen-powered Chetak.

