2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220 Arrives At Dealer Showroom – New Features, Colours, Walkaround

Spec to spec, 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220 only has only one rival in Indian motorcycle industry in the form of Hero Xtreme 200S 4V

Bajaj Auto is on a roll and is launching new Pulsars left, right and centre. However, in typical Bajaj fashion, units have reached dealerships ahead of an official announcement. The same has happened with 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220 and all the colours have been detailed too. Here’s a look at the new Pulsar 220 in all possible colours.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220 Reached Dealerships

How many updated Bajaj Pulsars did we witness till now? Let’s take a count. We first saw the launch of Pulsar N150 and Pulsar N160. Then we saw updated Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar NS200. Pulsar 150 was next and then Bajaj’s gaze fell on Pulsar N250 and that was updated too.

Just today, we covered a Pulsar N160 with USD forks update and then we have the “biggest ever Pulsar” launch on May 3rd, 2024. Ahead of the launch of “biggest ever Pulsar” Bajaj’s original “biggest ever Pulsar”, the Pulsar 220 has been updated for MY24 with new features and colourways.

As for the MY24 update, Bajaj has introduced a fully digital instrument cluster that we recently saw with 2024 Pulsar 150. This replaced the prior semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue tachometer and a digital speedo and trip computer. Other notable attributes with Pulsar 220 is a USB charging socket on the dashboard area with easy access.

Unlike the fully digital instrument cluster seen with larger Pulsar NS and Pulsar N range featuring turn-by-turn navigation, the one offered with 2024 Pulsar 220 is pretty limited where functionalities are concerned. It only offers Bluetooth connectivity with smartphone app and notification alerts.

New colours

No Bajaj update is complete with new graphics and 2024 Pulsar 220 doesn’t disappoint in this regard. We see three colour combinations with the new Pulsar 220 – Black & Grey, Black & Blue and Black & Red. Remember the rare and limited Silver monotone colour offered with Pulsar 220 in the early days? Whatever happened to that lovely colour, huh? It would be so classy today on this machine.

Specs and componentry have been kept identical to the preceding model. The same tried and tested 220cc single-cylinder air cooled engine with 20.11 bhp and 18.55 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox continues duty. Tyres, brakes, single-channel ABS, lighting, suspension and other cycle parts remain the same.

Pulsar 220 is a special motorcycle in Indian motorcycling history as it was brought back from the dead. Popularity and legacy of this legendary machine couldn’t be buried and re-surfaced to bring sales and volumes in the 200cc to 300cc segment that Pulsar 250 twins (N250 and F250) couldn’t achieve.

