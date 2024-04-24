Bajaj Pulsar 400 Spy Shots Leak – New Details Out Before Launch

When launched, Bajaj Pulsar 400 new details puts it against TVS Apache RTR 310, Hero Mavrick 440, Triumph Speed 400 and KTM 390 Duke

There have been a few teasers for Bajaj’s “Biggest Ever Pulsar” launch released by the company. The launch is slated for May 3rd, 2024 and is one of the most anticipated motorcycles in India. Ahead of launch, new details of Pulsar 400 have surfaced on the internet (thanks to The Fat Biker channel), which show interesting design choices from Bajaj.

Bajaj Pulsar 400 New Details Revealed

If there is a motorcycle brand in India that is hell-bent on completely overhauling one of its sub-brands, it has to be Bajaj Auto. The company is launching new Pulsars like launching missiles in a war zone. The next proper launch from Bajaj will be their flagship Pulsar. This time around, it will be launched under the Pulsar umbrella.

Owing to Bajaj’s naming strategies in domestic and export markets, initial speculations on “Biggest Pulsar Ever” revolved around a re-branded Dominar 400 as Pulsar 400. However, recent spy images from The Fat Biker reveal first look at the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 400.

From the looks of it, these images seem to be captured at Bajaj’s storage within their manufacturing facility. We can see bubble wrap on the motorcycle’s fuel tank indicating that it might be on the verge of being transported. Probably to dealerships. We can see a new face Bajaj is going for and some bits of handlebar and engine compartment.

Headlight design is unique to this Pulsar 400 and is an amalgamation of Pulsar N series and the new Pulsar NS series. The bi-LED projector headlight is carried over from Pulsar N series and the lightning bolt-like elements are from Pulsar NS series. The fascia looks like it is larger than the Pulsar N series.

Also larger are tank shrouds that lend muscular and chiselled aesthetics typical of a street fighter. Further contributing to its macho appearance, we have beefy USD telescopic front forks finished in a lovely shade of Gold. As opposed to Pulsar N250 with its dashboard doubling as a windscreen, Pulsar 400 gets an actual windscreen. A small one at that, though. Take a look at the spy shot video below, shared by Rohit Paradkar.

Same engine as Triumph Speed 400?

Other notable attributes we could spot are LED turn indicators, conventional handlebars like Pulsar N250, handlebar risers for upright ergos, and a number plate holder below its headlight.

Also visible is the muscular engine cowl and what looks like a radiator shroud. This begs the question, what engine might Pulsar 400 sport? Speculations suggest either the same 373cc engine from Dominar 400 or the 398cc engine that is seen on Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. Either way, the upcoming Pulsar 400 will be a fitting rival to other high-performance single-cylinder machines like KTM 390 Duke, Triumph Speed 400, Hero Mavrick 440, TVS Apache RTR 310, BMW G 310 R and the likes. Below are renders of the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 400.