2024 BMW Electric Scooter Spied In Bengaluru – Launch Soon

Some of the key USPs of BMW CE02 electric scooter include its quirky design and a wide range of customization options

BMW CE02 electric scooter has been spotted on road tests in India on multiple occasions. The latest spy shots are from Bengaluru. BMW CE02 is already available in international markets. In the USA, BMW CE02 is available at a starting price of $7,599 (approx. Rs 6.32 lakh). Prices in India will be much lower, as the bike will be locally manufactured by TVS at its facility in Hosur.

2024 BMW Electric Scooter CE02 – Styling and features

With its innovative design, it’s a bit difficult to place the CE02 into the typical categories of an electric scooter, bike or moped. Even BMW feels the same, which is why the company calls the CE02 an ‘eParkourer’. CE02 is primarily targeted at young riders, who need a stylish, agile and reliable machine for their urban mobility. Furthermore, CE02 can be personalized with a wide range of convenience, safety, comfort and ergonomics and storage options.

Some of the key highlights of BMW CE02 electric scooter include LED headlight, USB-C charging port, keyless ride and basic connectivity functions. CE02 is equipped with a 3.5-inch TFT display. The electric reverse gear comes handy while manoeuvring the bike across narrow urban spaces.

2024 BMW Electric Scooter riding stance is fairly comfortable with wide handlebars and mid-mounted footpegs. The flat seat allows users to adjust their stance, as per their height, ride preferences and environment.

Colour options include the base Cosmic Black and Cosmic Black 2 with Highline package. The latter has optional equipment such as heated grips, external quick charger, third FLASH riding mode, backend connectivity and highly integrated SP Connect smartphone holder. Other optional accessories for the BMW CE02 electric bike include top case, footrests, comfort seat, cockpit fairing and side bags.

BMW CE02 – Specs, performance

BMW CE02 electric scooter has USD front forks in golden finish and an adjustable rear shock absorber. Suspension travel is 116 mm and 55 mm for front and rear, respectively. The bike is 1,970 mm long which is pretty close to that of Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Hero Splendor. Height and width are 1,140 mm and 876 mm. Seat height is 749 mm, which should ensure optimal control and handling. The low seat height also makes the scooter suitable for shorter riders.

BMW CE02 has aluminium cast wheels, shod with 120/80 R14 front and 150/70 R15 rear tyres. Braking setup comprises 239 mm disc with 2-piston floating calliper at front and 220 mm disc with 1-piston floating calliper at rear. Single-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Equipped with an air-cooled synchronous motor, BMW CE02 delivers 15 hp of max power and 55 Nm of peak torque. The electric scooter uses a belt drive system. Standard ride modes are SURF and FLOW. Range is approximately 55 miles (~ 88 km). The battery supports charging with 900 W and 1,500 kW with an optional quick charger. With standard charging, 20 to 80% charging takes around 2:40 hours. With the quick charger, charging time is reduced to 1:40 hours.

