TVS Sales December 2023 – 25% Total & 8% Exports YoY Growth

The TVS sales December 2023 charts show a clear increase in popularity for the brand’s 2W products abroad with growing total exports

India’s leading 2W and 3W vehicle manufacturer, TVS Motor, demonstrated impressive sales performance for the month December 2023. The company closed CY 2023 with registering 25% YoY growth in Q3 numbers. Total sales grew by 33.14% YoY in domestic markets with 7.54% growth in exports YoY.

TVS Sales December 2023

When compared to the sales performance in the extended festive month of November 2023, TVS saw a total decline of 17.11% MoM. Motorcycles remained TVS’ best-selling category with 1,48,049 units sold last month accounting for 51.04% of total sales. When compared to 1,24,705 units sold in December 2022, sales grew by 18.72% YoY, gaining 23,344 units in volume.

However, when compared to 1,72,836 units sold in November 2023, motorcycles saw a 14.34% YoY decline, losing 24,787 units in volume. The company sold 1,03,167 scooters last month with 18.72% YoY growth and 24% MoM decline and accounted for 35.57% of total sales. Volume gain YoY was 26,401 units and volume loss MoM was 32,582 units.

TVS sold 38,848 mopeds in December 2023, whose sales accounted for 13.39% of the company’s total sales. Mopeds saw 48.30% YoY growth and a 10.73% MoM decline. The company sold 11,232 iQubes and TVS X with 1.45% YoY growth and a 33.07% MoM decline. iQube and X had sold 16,782 units a month before and hence there was a 5,550 units volume deficit MoM.

Total 2W domestic sales for the brand was 2,14,988 units which is an impressive 33.23% YoY increase, but numbers took at a rate of 25.10% MoM decline. Domestic 2W business accounted for 74.12% of TVS’ total 2W sales. Where 2W exports are concerned, the company shipped 75,076 units with 13.24% YoY growth and 15.35% MoM growth accounting for 25.88% of total 2W sales.

3W and total sales

Combining 2W domestic and international business, TVS registered 2,90,064 units with 27.41% YoY growth and 17.62% MoM decline. Where 3W vehicles are concerned, the company saw 1,519 units sold in domestic markets and 10,315 units shipped abroad. 3W segment showed 22.4% YoY growth and a 24.47% YoY decline in domestic market.

The latest launch from TVS is Apache RTR 310. In international market, 3W exports dropped 21.29% YoY and gained 1.96% MoM. In total, TVS’ 3W business was summed up to 11,834 units which fell into the red completely with 17.51% YoY and 2.42% MoM declines. Volume loss stood at 2,512 units YoY and 294 units MoM from November 2023.

Total domestic sales (2W + 3W) stood at 2,16,507 units with 33.14% YoY growth with 53,897 units gained in volume YoY and 25.09% MoM decline losing 72,521 units in volume MoM. Total exports (2W + 3W) accounted for 85,391 units and fell in the green with 7.54% YoY growth and 13.55% MoM growth.

In total (2W + 3W, Domestic + Exports), TVS’s sales December 2023 charts lodged 3,01,898 units with 24.75% YoY growth as opposed to 2,42,012 units sold in December 2022 with 59,886 units volume growth. There was a MoM decline of 17.11% due to the 3,64,231 units sold in November 2023 with 62,333 units lost MoM.