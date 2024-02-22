Top 10 Sedans Jan 2024 – Dzire, Amaze, Verna, City, Ciaz, Virtus, Slavia

Top 10 sedan sales list was headed by the Maruti DZire that contributed a near 50% to total sales in January 2024

Demand for sedans have been fluctuating in recent months. While in November 2023 and December 2023, sedan sales suffered a YoY and MoM de-growth, the segment bounced back in January 2024 and posted marked improvement in sales.

Top 10 Sedans Jan 2024 – Maruti Dzire Best-Selling Sedan in January 2024

Taking the top 10 sedan sales into account, total sales last month stood at 33,891 units, up 7.45 percent over 31,541 units sold in January 2023. This was a volume growth of 2,350 units. MoM sales also improved by 17.47 percent from 28,850 units sold in December 2023. This was for the first time in many months that sedan sales have improved both YoY and MoM. The last time that YoY and MoM growth was reported was in August 2023, albeit marginally.

Once again, it was the Maruti Suzuki Dzire that led the segment and that too by a significant margin. Sales of the Dzire stood at 16,773 units in January 2024, up 48.21 percent over 11,317 units sold in January 2023 to command a 49.49 percent share on this list. MoM sales also went up 19.70 percent from 14,012 units sold in December 2023. Sales of the Dzire are slated to go even higher in the months ahead with the 2024 Dxire doing its test rounds. It is expected to launch in India in June 2024.

At No. 2 was the Hyundai Aura with 5,516 units sold last month, a 19.03 percent YoY and 44.70 percent MoM growth. There had been 4,634 units and 3,812 units sold in January 2023 and December 2023 respectively. Increased sales also saw its share percentage improve to 16.28 percent in January 2024 from 13.12 percent held a month earlier. Honda Amaze was the 3rd best-selling sedan last month with 2,972 units sold in January 2024, down 46.74 percent YoY over 5,580 units sold in January 2023.

Hyundai Verna Sales Improve in January 2024

A surprising shift in ranking saw the Hyundai Verna at No. 4 of this list, positioned ahead of the VW Virtus and Tata Tigor. The Verna sedan has posted outstanding sales growth in January 2024 as its sales surged to 2,172 units in the past month, a 118.29 percent growth over 995 units sold in January 2023. MoM sales went up by 205.06 percent from just 712 units sold in December 2023.

VW Virtus sales grew by 36.26 percent YoY to 1,879 units in January 2024, up from 1,379 units sold in January 2023 while MoM sales suffered a 14.55 percent de-growth over 2,199 units sold in December 2023. Tata Tigor/EV (1,539 units) and Skoda Slavia (1,242 units) have each posted both YoY and MoM decline in sales.

Honda City (1,123 units) saw a 45.43 percent YoY decline in sales while MoM sales grew just marginally by 0.99 percent. Maruti Ciaz sedan sales also ended with lower sales in January 2024 down to just 363 units. This was a 63.70 percent YoY de-growth from 1,000 units sold in January 2023 while MoM sales slipped 25.77 percent over 489 units sold in December 2023.

Toyota Camry, though at No. 10 on this list has seen sales growth of 428.81 percent to 312 units last month from just 59 units sold in January 2023 while MoM sales improved by 73.33 percent from 180 units sold in December 2023.