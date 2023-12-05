New Hyundai Creta Debut Expected On 16th Jan – Price Hike Incoming

Hyundai has issued a Block Your Date notification for January 16th, which is likely for the unveil event of Creta facelift

India’s top selling compact SUV, Hyundai Creta will soon be launched in its facelift avatar. Along with exterior updates, Creta facelift will also be getting multiple new features. The updates will be similar to that of recently launched Kia Seltos facelift.

Creta facelift – Key features

Creta facelift has already been introduced in select international markets. Some of these models have borrowed design cues from Hyundai Tucson. India-spec Creta facelift will be different, as it will be based on the company’s new design language. Some relevant examples include the new Hyundai Santa Fe and Exter. Creta facelift could get features such as H-shaped DRLs. There will be changes across the front grille, front and rear bumpers and tail lamps. A new set of alloy wheels is also likely.

Inside, Creta facelift will be getting an updated dashboard and new design for the AC vents. The SUV will have a new horizontally-placed panoramic display, as seen with Seltos facelift. The screen comprises dual 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment system and digital instrument console. Upholstery and interior theme options can also be updated.

Creta facelift specs, performance

The current model is offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option. Creta facelift will be getting a third option, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. This has already been introduced with Seltos facelift. It is the most powerful engine option for Creta / Seltos, generating 160 PS of max power and 253 Nm of peak torque. It will be available with transmission choices of 6iMT and 7DCT.

The 1.5-litre NA petrol engine makes 115 PS and 144 Nm. It mated to either 6MT or IVT gearbox. The 1.5-litre diesel engine makes 116 PS and 250 Nm. Transmission choices include 6iMT and 6AT.

Creta facelift safety

Occupant safety will get a significant boost with new features such as ADAS and 360° camera. ADAS kit will be similar to that of Seltos facelift. It includes features like blind spot collision warning and avoidance assist, forward collision warning and avoidance assist, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, leading vehicle departure alert, smart cruise control with stop and go, high beam assist, driver attention warning, rear cross traffic collision warning and avoidance assist and safe exit warning.

With the updates, Creta facelift is expected to witness a slight bump in prices. The existing model starts at Rs 10.87 lakh, while the top-spec variant costs Rs 19.20 lakh. It remains to be seen if Hyundai will reveal the prices on 16th January or at a later date. Creta facelift will continue to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor. There will be new rivals as well such as upcoming Tata Curvv and Mahindra XUV500.

Apart from unveiling the new Creta next month, Hyundai is also getting ready to increase prices of their cars. Exter, Venue, i10 NIOS, i20, Alcazar, etc will likely get about 1-2% more expensive.