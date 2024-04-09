2024 Jawa Perak And 42 Bobber Launched – Exciting Bobbers Updated

The new 2024 Jawa Perak and 42 Bobber cater to the thriving Bobber culture with period-correct styling and sporty performance

India is world’s largest motorcycle and scooter market. There is a massive uproar in neo-retro and classic motorcycles in the Asian subcontinent. Cashing in on this growing niche, we have Classic Legends with Jawa and Yezdi brands. Team Jawa has just launched new and updated 2024 versions of their flagship Perak and 42 Bobber.

2024 Jawa Perak And 42 Bobber Launched

Classic Legends has been the de facto Bobber motorcycle manufacturer in India with Perak and 42 Bobber on sale. Both of these motorcycles take the same Bobber principles but differ in their execution and overall looks and aesthetics. Where Perak goes all-out on a vintage and classic formula, 42 Bobber is more neo-retro.

With 2024 Jawa Perak and 42 Bobber, the company has worked on improving general perception of Bobber motorcycles by making them more practical, appealing and flashy. There’s more flash value with new Jawa Perak owing to its meticulously executed Stealth Matte Black/Matte Grey dual-tone colour scheme.

What’s special about new 2024 Jawa Perak are the beautifully crafted brass elements on fuel tank badges and fuel filler cap for that authentic old-school appeal. Perfectly complementing these brass elements is the quilted tan single-piece seat that promises more comfort than before.

To add to Perak’s comfort quotient, Jawa has re-positioned rider foot pegs 155mm forwards for a sofa-like riding posture. Rear mono-shock suspension setup has been reworked as well to add to the overall ride and dynamics. Pricing for 2024 Jawa Perak start from Rs. 2.13 lakh (ex-sh).

2024 Jawa 42 Bobber

Updates to 2024 Jawa 42 Bobber are much more profound. We say this because Jawa has not only made 42 Bobber more practical with the addition of ally wheels and tubeless tyres, but it is now more accessible with the updated pricing. 2024 Jawa 42 Bobber now starts from an attractive price point of Rs. 2.09 lakh (ex-sh) for Moonstone White variant.

New colour options with 2024 Jawa 42 Bobber are Mystic Copper and Jasper Red dual-tone. Notable features of 42 Bobber are LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, a USB charging socket, an adjustable seat, and multiple luggage mounting options.

Both Jawa Perak and 42 Bobber are powered by the same 334cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4V engine that outputs thrilling performance metrics to suit the character of both motorcycles. At around 30 bhp and 30 Nm, both motorcycles promise exhilarating performance along with best-in-class acceleration and braking. Braking by ByBre (280mm front and 240mm rear), dual-channel ABS by Continental, slip and assist clutch and a new seven-step preload adjustable mono-shock suspension are notable features.

Statement from Jawa Yezdi

Commenting on the launch, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, stated, “The Jawa Perak quickly became one of our top-selling models, a testament to India’s growing aspirational market. The 42 Bobber only cemented our segment domination further. The bobber mindset is an acquired one; you either have it or don’t. You must ride it to know if you have it. That said, the Jawa Perak’s new design does tempt you over to the dark side!”